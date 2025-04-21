WINTRUST FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $WTFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WINTRUST FINANCIAL ($WTFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $2.69 per share, beating estimates of $2.53 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $643,110,000, missing estimates of $656,374,794 by $-13,264,794.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

WINTRUST FINANCIAL insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,185 shares for an estimated $3,514,332 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,451 shares for an estimated $1,778,150 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,286 shares for an estimated $1,149,750 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,837 shares for an estimated $238,382 .

. DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of WINTRUST FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WINTRUST FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTFC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

