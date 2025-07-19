WINTRUST FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $WTFC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WINTRUST FINANCIAL ($WTFC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $673,197,307 and earnings of $2.65 per share.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

WINTRUST FINANCIAL insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,693 shares for an estimated $1,725,316 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,352 shares for an estimated $1,304,182 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,679 shares for an estimated $967,419 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,352 shares for an estimated $170,688 .

. EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of WINTRUST FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WINTRUST FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTFC in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

WINTRUST FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTFC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $WTFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $155.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $162.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brandon King from Truist Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $135.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $141.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $132.0 on 04/23/2025

