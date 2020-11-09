Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WTFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WTFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.63, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTFC was $47.63, representing a -33.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.95 and a 116.29% increase over the 52 week low of $22.02.

WTFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WTFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.49. Zacks Investment Research reports WTFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.84%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

