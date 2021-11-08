Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WTFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.16, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTFC was $93.16, representing a -1.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.92 and a 96.46% increase over the 52 week low of $47.42.

WTFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WTFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.64. Zacks Investment Research reports WTFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.94%, compared to an industry average of 28.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wtfc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 4.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WTFC at 2.24%.

