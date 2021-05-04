Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.4, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTFC was $77.4, representing a -11.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.85 and a 162.28% increase over the 52 week low of $29.51.

WTFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.18. Zacks Investment Research reports WTFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.02%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

