Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTFC was $66.84, representing a -4.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.88 and a 203.52% increase over the 52 week low of $22.02.

WTFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WTFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.68. Zacks Investment Research reports WTFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.61%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

