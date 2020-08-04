Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WTFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WTFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.46, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTFC was $42.46, representing a -40.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.95 and a 92.81% increase over the 52 week low of $22.02.

WTFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WTFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.51. Zacks Investment Research reports WTFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.22%, compared to an industry average of -21.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

