Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Q1 2025 Net Income of $189 Million

Wintrust Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 net income of $189 million, driven by loan and deposit growth.
Wintrust Financial Corporation reported a record net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for Q1 2025, marking an increase from $185.4 million in the previous quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision income also set a record at $277.0 million. The company's loan portfolio grew by $653 million, driven by strong growth in commercial and premium finance loan segments, while deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion. Timothy S. Crane, CEO, credited their balanced business model for this disciplined loan and deposit growth, alongside an improved net interest margin of 3.54%. The first quarter of 2025 experienced stable non-interest income and expenses, alongside a provision for credit losses of $24 million, attributed to a cautious macroeconomic outlook. Overall, Wintrust emphasized its strong market position and plans for continued growth amid economic uncertainties.
Potential Positives
- Wintrust Financial Corporation reported a record quarterly net income of $189.0 million for Q1 2025, an increase from $185.4 million in Q4 2024, showcasing strong financial performance.
- Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized, indicating robust loan growth driven by the commercial and premium finance life insurance portfolios.
- Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized, demonstrating strong deposit growth that outpaced loan growth.
- Net interest margin improved by five basis points to 3.54%, leading to record net interest income levels and reflecting decreased funding costs.
Potential Negatives
- Net interest margin decreased by three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, which could indicate a potential decline in profitability.
- Provision for credit losses increased to $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, up from $17.0 million in the prior quarter, reflecting concerns about credit quality amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
- Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million, negatively affecting overall non-interest income, attributed to market conditions and a system transition, suggesting operational challenges in that sector.
FAQ
What are the latest financial results for Wintrust?
Wintrust reported record quarterly net income of $189.0 million for Q1 2025, up from $185.4 million in Q4 2024.
How much did total assets increase in the first quarter of 2025?
Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, reaching $65.87 billion compared to the previous quarter.
What drove the increase in net interest income for Wintrust?
The increase was primarily driven by improved net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet.
How much did total deposits grow in Q1 2025?
Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized, in the first quarter of 2025.
What is Wintrust's approach to credit management?
Wintrust focuses on prudent credit management, emphasizing consistency and thorough reviews of its portfolio.
ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $185.4 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $277.0 million, compared to $270.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on our record results in 2024, we are pleased with our strong start to the year. Our balanced business model supported disciplined loan growth, which was funded by robust deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025.”
Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the first quarter increased by five basis points to 3.56% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was primarily attributed to decreased funding costs. The higher net interest margin and balance sheet growth supported record net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2025.”
Highlights
of the first quarter of 2025:
Comparative information to the
fourth quarter of 2024
, unless otherwise noted
Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized.
Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized.
Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.
Net interest income increased to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by improvement in net interest margin and balance sheet growth.
Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025.
Non-interest income and non-interest expense were relatively stable in the first quarter of 2025. Notable impacts were:
Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.2 million.
Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.7 million.
Provision for credit losses totaled $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.9 million, or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Mr. Crane noted, “The Company exhibited disciplined and consistent loan growth, as loans increased by $653 million compared to the prior quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 outpaced loan growth, which resulted in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 90.9%. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $11.2 billion and comprised 21% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025. We continue to leverage our enviable market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and expand our franchise value.”
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Prudent credit management, involving in-depth reviews of the portfolio, has led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits in a timely fashion. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to maintaining credit quality as evidenced by our improved net charge-offs, stable levels of non-performing loans and our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”
In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “Overall, we are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well-positioned to continue our strong momentum as we navigate the macroeconomic uncertainty in 2025. The first quarter results highlighted the quality of our core deposit franchise and multifaceted nature of our business model, which uniquely positions us to be successful. Anticipated solid loan growth in the second quarter, combined with a stable net interest margin should result in higher levels of net interest income in the second quarter of 2025. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income, coupled with disciplined expense control and maintaining our conservative credit standards, remain our focus in 2025.”
The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
Graphs available at the following link:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdbdc506-1b5a-4776-ae2e-e0b14106e712
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $653.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in the commercial and premium finance life insurance loan portfolios.
Total liabilities increased by $734.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21% at March 31, 2025, relatively stable compared to recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 90.9%.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $526.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet, partially offset by two fewer calendar days in the quarter.
Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025, up five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. These declines were more than offset by a 22 basis point reduction in funding cost, primarily due to a 23 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase from $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $24.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $17.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to impacts related to the macroeconomic outlook. Future economic performance remains uncertain, thus downside risks to the baseline scenario, including widening credit spreads and lower valuations in financial markets, were considered to derive a qualitative addition to the provision for the first quarter of 2025. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 is shown on Table 11 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $15.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis, compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.
The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.
Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $195.0 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $193.9 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $172.4 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $170.8 million and 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Non-interest income totaled $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $3.2 million, as compared to $113.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party in the current quarter, as well as lower assets under management due to lower market valuations. The reduction in revenue was driven by anticipated slowdown in activity from the transition, market conditions, and certain offsets to expenses. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue totaling $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 was essentially unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.
The Company recognized $19.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.5 million increase in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increased commercial account fees.
The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.8 million in net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net gains in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expenses totaled $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $2.4 million as compared to $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by decreased commissions and incentives compensation expense related to lower mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter partially offset by higher salaries expense which can be attributed to annual merit increases taking effect in the first quarter of the year.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $12.3 million, which was a $0.8 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The reduction in the first quarter is primarily due to timing of marketing campaigns, sponsorship arrangements and other investments.
Professional fees expense totaled $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $2.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to decreased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.
Travel and entertainment expense totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 which decreased $2.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to seasonal corporate events that occur during the fourth quarter.
The Macatawa Bank acquisition related costs were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by consulting expenses, employee retention and severance costs, and contracted resource costs.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $64.0 million in the first quarter compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to excess tax benefits of $50,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to share-based compensation.
BUSINESS SUMMARY
Community
Banking
Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.
Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for both the first quarter of 2025, and the fourth quarter of 2024. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2025.
Specialty Finance
Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the first quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $213.4 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025 respectively, as compared to $2.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $278.3 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Wealth Management
Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, down slightly as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Business Combination
On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of March 31, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.
Division Sale
In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a net gain of approximately $19.3 million ($20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale, offset by $0.7 million in commissions/incentive compensation expense).
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPOR
ATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
% or
(1)
basis point (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2024
% or
basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2024
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Net income
$
189,039
$
185,362
$
187,294
2
%
1
%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)
(2)
277,018
270,060
271,629
3
2
Net income per common share – Diluted
2.69
2.63
2.89
2
(7
)
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.50
0.45
0.45
11
11
Net revenue
(3)
643,108
638,599
604,774
1
6
Net interest income
526,474
525,148
464,194
0
13
Net interest margin
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.57
%
5
bps
(3
)
bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)
(2)
3.56
3.51
3.59
5
(3
)
Net overhead ratio
(4)
1.58
1.60
1.39
(2
)
19
Return on average assets
1.20
1.16
1.35
4
(15
)
Return on average common equity
12.21
11.82
14.42
39
(221
)
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(2)
14.72
14.29
16.75
43
(203
)
At end of period
Total assets
$
65,870,066
$
64,879,668
$
57,576,933
6
%
14
%
Total loans
(5)
48,708,390
48,055,037
43,230,706
6
13
Total deposits
53,570,038
52,512,349
46,448,858
8
15
Total shareholders’ equity
6,600,537
6,344,297
5,436,400
16
21
(1)
Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)
See
Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)
Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)
The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)
Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at
www.wintrust.com
by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets
$
65,870,066
$
64,879,668
$
63,788,424
$
59,781,516
$
57,576,933
Total loans
(1)
48,708,390
48,055,037
47,067,447
44,675,531
43,230,706
Total deposits
53,570,038
52,512,349
51,404,966
48,049,026
46,448,858
Total shareholders’ equity
6,600,537
6,344,297
6,399,714
5,536,628
5,436,400
Selected Statements of Income Data:
Net interest income
$
526,474
$
525,148
$
502,583
$
470,610
$
464,194
Net revenue
(2)
643,108
638,599
615,730
591,757
604,774
Net income
189,039
185,362
170,001
152,388
187,294
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)
(3)
277,018
270,060
255,043
251,404
271,629
Net income per common share – Basic
2.73
2.68
2.51
2.35
2.93
Net income per common share – Diluted
2.69
2.63
2.47
2.32
2.89
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.50
0.45
0.45
0.45
0.45
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin
3.54
%
3.49
%
3.49
%
3.50
%
3.57
%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)
(3)
3.56
3.51
3.51
3.52
3.59
Non-interest income to average assets
0.74
0.71
0.74
0.85
1.02
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.32
2.31
2.36
2.38
2.41
Net overhead ratio
(4)
1.58
1.60
1.62
1.53
1.39
Return on average assets
1.20
1.16
1.11
1.07
1.35
Return on average common equity
12.21
11.82
11.63
11.61
14.42
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(3)
14.72
14.29
13.92
13.49
16.75
Average total assets
$
64,107,042
$
63,594,105
$
60,915,283
$
57,493,184
$
55,602,695
Average total shareholders’ equity
6,460,941
6,418,403
5,990,429
5,450,173
5,440,457
Average loans to average deposits ratio
92.3
%
91.9
%
93.8
%
95.1
%
94.5
%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio
90.9
91.5
91.6
93.0
93.1
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share
$
112.46
$
124.71
$
108.53
$
98.56
$
104.39
Book value per common share
92.47
89.21
90.06
82.97
81.38
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
(3)
78.83
75.39
76.15
72.01
70.40
Common shares outstanding
66,919,325
66,495,227
66,481,543
61,760,139
61,736,715
Other Data at end of period:
Common equity to assets ratio
9.4
%
9.1
%
9.4
%
8.6
%
8.7
%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
(3)
8.1
7.8
8.1
7.5
7.6
Tier 1 leverage ratio
(5)
9.6
9.4
9.6
9.3
9.4
Risk-based capital ratios:
Tier 1 capital ratio
(5)
10.8
10.7
10.6
10.3
10.3
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
(5)
10.1
9.9
9.8
9.5
9.5
Total capital ratio
(5)
12.5
12.3
12.2
12.1
12.2
Allowance for credit losses
(6)
$
448,387
$
437,060
$
436,193
$
437,560
$
427,504
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
0.92
%
0.91
%
0.93
%
0.98
%
0.99
%
Number of:
Bank subsidiaries
16
16
16
15
15
Banking offices
208
205
203
177
176
(1)
Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)
Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)
See
Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)
The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)
Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)
The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
616,216
$
452,017
$
725,465
$
415,462
$
379,825
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
63
6,519
5,663
62
61
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
4,238,237
4,409,753
3,648,117
2,824,314
2,131,077
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
4,220,305
4,141,482
3,912,232
4,329,957
4,387,598
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
3,564,490
3,613,263
3,677,420
3,755,924
3,810,015
Trading account securities
—
4,072
3,472
4,134
2,184
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
270,442
215,412
125,310
112,173
119,777
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
281,893
281,407
266,908
256,495
224,657
Brokerage customer receivables
—
18,102
16,662
13,682
13,382
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
316,804
331,261
461,067
411,851
339,884
Loans, net of unearned income
48,708,390
48,055,037
47,067,447
44,675,531
43,230,706
Allowance for loan losses
(378,207
)
(364,017
)
(360,279
)
(363,719
)
(348,612
)
Net loans
48,330,183
47,691,020
46,707,168
44,311,812
42,882,094
Premises, software and equipment, net
776,679
779,130
772,002
722,295
744,769
Lease investments, net
280,472
278,264
270,171
275,459
283,557
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,598,255
1,739,334
1,721,090
1,671,334
1,580,142
Trade date securities receivable
463,023
—
551,031
—
—
Goodwill
796,932
796,942
800,780
655,955
656,181
Other acquisition-related intangible assets
116,072
121,690
123,866
20,607
21,730
Total assets
$
65,870,066
$
64,879,668
$
63,788,424
$
59,781,516
$
57,576,933
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
11,201,859
$
11,410,018
$
10,739,132
$
10,031,440
$
9,908,183
Interest-bearing
42,368,179
41,102,331
40,665,834
38,017,586
36,540,675
Total deposits
53,570,038
52,512,349
51,404,966
48,049,026
46,448,858
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,151,309
3,151,309
3,171,309
3,176,309
2,676,751
Other borrowings
529,269
534,803
647,043
606,579
575,408
Subordinated notes
298,360
298,283
298,188
298,113
437,965
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,466,987
1,785,061
1,613,638
1,861,295
1,747,985
Total liabilities
59,269,529
58,535,371
57,388,710
54,244,888
52,140,533
Shareholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock
412,500
412,500
412,500
412,500
412,500
Common stock
67,007
66,560
66,546
61,825
61,798
Surplus
2,494,347
2,482,561
2,470,228
1,964,645
1,954,532
Treasury stock
(9,156
)
(6,153
)
(6,098
)
(5,760
)
(5,757
)
Retained earnings
4,045,854
3,897,164
3,748,715
3,615,616
3,498,475
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(410,015
)
(508,335
)
(292,177
)
(512,198
)
(485,148
)
Total shareholders’ equity
6,600,537
6,344,297
6,399,714
5,536,628
5,436,400
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
65,870,066
$
64,879,668
$
63,788,424
$
59,781,516
$
57,576,933
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEM
ENTS OF INCOME (
UNAUDITED
)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
768,362
$
789,038
$
794,163
$
749,812
$
710,341
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
4,246
5,623
6,233
5,434
4,146
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
36,766
46,256
32,608
19,731
16,658
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
179
53
277
17
19
Investment securities
72,016
67,066
69,592
69,779
69,678
Trading account securities
11
6
11
13
18
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
5,307
5,157
5,451
4,974
4,478
Brokerage customer receivables
78
302
269
219
175
Total interest income
886,965
913,501
908,604
849,979
805,513
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
320,233
346,388
362,019
335,703
299,532
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
25,441
26,050
26,254
24,797
22,048
Interest on other borrowings
6,792
7,519
9,013
8,700
9,248
Interest on subordinated notes
3,714
3,733
3,712
5,185
5,487
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
4,311
4,663
5,023
4,984
5,004
Total interest expense
360,491
388,353
406,021
379,369
341,319
Net interest income
526,474
525,148
502,583
470,610
464,194
Provision for credit losses
23,963
16,979
22,334
40,061
21,673
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
502,511
508,169
480,249
430,549
442,521
Non-interest income
Wealth management
34,042
38,775
37,224
35,413
34,815
Mortgage banking
20,529
20,452
15,974
29,124
27,663
Service charges on deposit accounts
19,362
18,864
16,430
15,546
14,811
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
3,196
(2,835
)
3,189
(4,282
)
1,326
Fees from covered call options
3,446
2,305
988
2,056
4,847
Trading (losses) gains, net
(64
)
(113
)
(130
)
70
677
Operating lease income, net
15,287
15,327
15,335
13,938
14,110
Other
20,836
20,676
24,137
29,282
42,331
Total non-interest income
116,634
113,451
113,147
121,147
140,580
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
211,526
212,133
211,261
198,541
195,173
Software and equipment
34,717
34,258
31,574
29,231
27,731
Operating lease equipment
10,471
10,263
10,518
10,834
10,683
Occupancy, net
20,778
20,597
19,945
19,585
19,086
Data processing
11,274
10,957
9,984
9,503
9,292
Advertising and marketing
12,272
13,097
18,239
17,436
13,040
Professional fees
9,044
11,334
9,783
9,967
9,553
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
5,618
5,773
4,042
1,122
1,158
FDIC insurance
10,926
10,640
10,512
10,429
14,537
OREO expenses, net
643
397
(938
)
(259
)
392
Other
38,821
39,090
35,767
33,964
32,500
Total non-interest expense
366,090
368,539
360,687
340,353
333,145
Income before taxes
253,055
253,081
232,709
211,343
249,956
Income tax expense
64,016
67,719
62,708
58,955
62,662
Net income
$
189,039
$
185,362
$
170,001
$
152,388
$
187,294
Preferred stock dividends
6,991
6,991
6,991
6,991
6,991
Net income applicable to common shares
$
182,048
$
178,371
$
163,010
$
145,397
$
180,303
Net income per common share - Basic
$
2.73
$
2.68
$
2.51
$
2.35
$
2.93
Net income per common share - Diluted
$
2.69
$
2.63
$
2.47
$
2.32
$
2.89
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.50
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.45
Weighted average common shares outstanding
66,726
66,491
64,888
61,839
61,481
Dilutive potential common shares
923
1,233
1,053
926
928
Average common shares and dilutive common shares
67,649
67,724
65,941
62,765
62,409
TABLE 1
:
LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
% Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
(1)
Mar 31,
2024
Balance:
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
$
181,580
$
189,774
$
314,693
$
281,103
$
193,064
(18
)%
(6
)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
135,224
141,487
146,374
130,748
146,820
(18
)
(8
)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
$
316,804
$
331,261
$
461,067
$
411,851
$
339,884
(18
)%
(7
)%
Core loans:
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
6,871,206
$
6,867,422
$
6,774,683
$
6,236,290
$
6,117,004
0
%
12
%
Asset-based lending
1,701,962
1,611,001
1,709,685
1,465,867
1,355,255
23
26
Municipal
798,646
826,653
827,125
747,357
721,526
(14
)
11
Leases
2,680,943
2,537,325
2,443,721
2,439,128
2,344,295
23
14
Commercial real estate
Residential construction
55,849
48,617
73,088
55,019
57,558
60
(3
)
Commercial construction
2,086,797
2,065,775
1,984,240
1,866,701
1,748,607
4
19
Land
306,235
319,689
346,362
338,831
344,149
(17
)
(11
)
Office
1,641,555
1,656,109
1,675,286
1,585,312
1,566,748
(4
)
5
Industrial
2,677,555
2,628,576
2,527,932
2,307,455
2,190,200
8
22
Retail
1,402,837
1,374,655
1,404,586
1,365,753
1,366,415
8
3
Multi-family
3,091,314
3,125,505
3,193,339
2,988,940
2,922,432
(4
)
6
Mixed use and other
1,652,759
1,685,018
1,588,584
1,439,186
1,437,328
(8
)
15
Home equity
455,683
445,028
427,043
356,313
340,349
10
34
Residential real estate
Residential real estate loans for investment
3,561,417
3,456,009
3,252,649
2,933,157
2,746,916
12
30
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
86,952
114,985
92,355
88,503
90,911
(99
)
(4
)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
36,790
41,771
43,034
45,675
52,439
(48
)
(30
)
Total core loans
$
29,108,500
$
28,804,138
$
28,363,712
$
26,259,487
$
25,402,132
4
%
15
%
Niche loans:
Commercial
Franchise
$
1,262,555
$
1,268,521
$
1,191,686
$
1,150,460
$
1,122,302
(2
)%
12
%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
1,019,543
893,854
750,462
593,519
403,245
57
NM
Community Advantage - homeowners association
525,492
525,446
501,645
491,722
475,832
0
10
Insurance agency lending
1,070,979
1,044,329
1,048,686
1,030,119
964,022
10
11
Premium Finance receivables
U.S. property & casualty insurance
6,486,663
6,447,625
6,253,271
6,142,654
6,113,993
2
6
Canada property & casualty insurance
753,199
824,417
878,410
958,099
826,026
(35
)
(9
)
Life insurance
8,365,140
8,147,145
7,996,899
7,962,115
7,872,033
11
6
Consumer and other
116,319
99,562
82,676
87,356
51,121
68
NM
Total niche loans
$
19,599,890
$
19,250,899
$
18,703,735
$
18,416,044
$
17,828,574
7
%
10
%
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
48,708,390
$
48,055,037
$
47,067,447
$
44,675,531
$
43,230,706
6
%
13
%
(1)
Annualized.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
% Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
(1)
Mar 31, 2024
Balance:
Non-interest-bearing
$
11,201,859
$
11,410,018
$
10,739,132
$
10,031,440
$
9,908,183
(7
)%
13
%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
6,340,168
5,865,546
5,466,932
5,053,909
5,720,947
33
11
Wealth management deposits
(2)
1,408,790
1,469,064
1,303,354
1,490,711
1,347,817
(17
)
5
Money market
18,074,733
17,975,191
17,713,726
16,320,017
15,617,717
2
16
Savings
6,576,251
6,372,499
6,183,249
5,882,179
5,959,774
13
10
Time certificates of deposit
9,968,237
9,420,031
9,998,573
9,270,770
7,894,420
24
26
Total deposits
$
53,570,038
$
52,512,349
$
51,404,966
$
48,049,026
$
46,448,858
8
%
15
%
Mix:
Non-interest-bearing
21
%
22
%
21
%
21
%
21
%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
12
11
11
11
12
Wealth management deposits
(2)
3
3
3
3
3
Money market
34
34
34
34
34
Savings
12
12
12
12
13
Time certificates of deposit
18
18
19
19
17
Total deposits
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3
:
TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months
$
3,845,120
4.34
%
4-6 months
2,345,184
3.81
7-9 months
2,694,739
3.72
10-12 months
711,206
3.62
13-18 months
210,063
3.03
19-24 months
87,336
2.72
24+ months
74,589
2.47
Total
$
9,968,237
3.94
%
TABLE 4
:
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
Average Balance for three months ended,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
(1)
$
3,520,048
$
3,934,016
$
2,413,728
$
1,485,481
$
1,254,332
Investment securities
(2)
8,409,735
8,090,271
8,276,576
8,203,764
8,349,796
FHLB and FRB stock
281,702
271,825
263,707
253,614
230,648
Liquidity management assets
(3)
$
12,211,485
$
12,296,112
$
10,954,011
$
9,942,859
$
9,834,776
Other earning assets
(3)(4)
13,140
20,528
17,542
15,257
15,081
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
286,710
378,707
376,251
347,236
290,275
Loans, net of unearned income
(3)(5)
47,833,380
47,153,014
45,920,586
43,819,354
42,129,893
Total earning assets
(3)
$
60,344,715
$
59,848,361
$
57,268,390
$
54,124,706
$
52,270,025
Allowance for loan and investment security losses
(375,371
)
(367,238
)
(383,736
)
(360,504
)
(361,734
)
Cash and due from banks
476,423
470,033
467,333
434,916
450,267
Other assets
3,661,275
3,642,949
3,563,296
3,294,066
3,244,137
Total assets
$
64,107,042
$
63,594,105
$
60,915,283
$
57,493,184
$
55,602,695
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,046,189
$
5,601,672
$
5,174,673
$
4,985,306
$
5,680,265
Wealth management deposits
1,574,480
1,430,163
1,362,747
1,531,865
1,510,203
Money market accounts
17,581,141
17,579,395
16,436,111
15,272,126
14,474,492
Savings accounts
6,479,444
6,288,727
6,096,746
5,878,844
5,792,118
Time deposits
9,406,126
9,702,948
9,598,109
8,546,172
7,148,456
Interest-bearing deposits
$
41,087,380
$
40,602,905
$
38,668,386
$
36,214,313
$
34,605,534
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,151,309
3,160,658
3,178,973
3,096,920
2,728,849
Other borrowings
582,139
577,786
622,792
587,262
627,711
Subordinated notes
298,306
298,225
298,135
410,331
437,893
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
45,372,700
$
44,893,140
$
43,021,852
$
40,562,392
$
38,653,553
Non-interest-bearing deposits
10,732,156
10,718,738
10,271,613
9,879,134
9,972,646
Other liabilities
1,541,245
1,563,824
1,631,389
1,601,485
1,536,039
Equity
6,460,941
6,418,403
5,990,429
5,450,173
5,440,457
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
64,107,042
$
63,594,105
$
60,915,283
$
57,493,184
$
55,602,695
Net free funds/contribution
(6)
$
14,972,015
$
14,955,221
$
14,246,538
$
13,562,314
$
13,616,472
(1)
Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)
Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)
See
Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)
Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)
Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)
Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
Net Interest Income for three months ended,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
$
36,945
$
46,308
$
32,885
$
19,748
$
16,677
Investment securities
72,706
67,783
70,260
70,346
70,228
FHLB and FRB stock
5,307
5,157
5,451
4,974
4,478
Liquidity management assets
(1)
$
114,958
$
119,248
$
108,596
$
95,068
$
91,383
Other earning assets
(1)
92
310
282
235
198
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
4,246
5,623
6,233
5,434
4,146
Loans, net of unearned income
(1)
770,568
791,390
796,637
752,117
712,587