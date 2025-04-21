Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Q1 2025 Net Income of $189 Million

Wintrust Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 net income of $189 million, driven by loan and deposit growth.

Wintrust Financial Corporation reported a record net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for Q1 2025, marking an increase from $185.4 million in the previous quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision income also set a record at $277.0 million. The company's loan portfolio grew by $653 million, driven by strong growth in commercial and premium finance loan segments, while deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion. Timothy S. Crane, CEO, credited their balanced business model for this disciplined loan and deposit growth, alongside an improved net interest margin of 3.54%. The first quarter of 2025 experienced stable non-interest income and expenses, alongside a provision for credit losses of $24 million, attributed to a cautious macroeconomic outlook. Overall, Wintrust emphasized its strong market position and plans for continued growth amid economic uncertainties.

Wintrust Financial Corporation reported a record quarterly net income of $189.0 million for Q1 2025, an increase from $185.4 million in Q4 2024, showcasing strong financial performance.

Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized, indicating robust loan growth driven by the commercial and premium finance life insurance portfolios.

Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized, demonstrating strong deposit growth that outpaced loan growth.

Net interest margin improved by five basis points to 3.54%, leading to record net interest income levels and reflecting decreased funding costs.

Net interest margin decreased by three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, which could indicate a potential decline in profitability.

Provision for credit losses increased to $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, up from $17.0 million in the prior quarter, reflecting concerns about credit quality amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million, negatively affecting overall non-interest income, attributed to market conditions and a system transition, suggesting operational challenges in that sector.

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $185.4 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $277.0 million, compared to $270.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on our record results in 2024, we are pleased with our strong start to the year. Our balanced business model supported disciplined loan growth, which was funded by robust deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025.”





Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the first quarter increased by five basis points to 3.56% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was primarily attributed to decreased funding costs. The higher net interest margin and balance sheet growth supported record net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2025.”







Highlights





of the first quarter of 2025:









Comparative information to the





fourth quarter of 2024





, unless otherwise noted









Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized.



Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized.



Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.



Net interest income increased to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by improvement in net interest margin and balance sheet growth.





Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025.







Non-interest income and non-interest expense were relatively stable in the first quarter of 2025. Notable impacts were:





Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.2 million.





Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.7 million.







Provision for credit losses totaled $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.9 million, or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024.







Mr. Crane noted, “The Company exhibited disciplined and consistent loan growth, as loans increased by $653 million compared to the prior quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 outpaced loan growth, which resulted in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 90.9%. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $11.2 billion and comprised 21% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025. We continue to leverage our enviable market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and expand our franchise value.”





Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Prudent credit management, involving in-depth reviews of the portfolio, has led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits in a timely fashion. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to maintaining credit quality as evidenced by our improved net charge-offs, stable levels of non-performing loans and our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”





In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “Overall, we are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well-positioned to continue our strong momentum as we navigate the macroeconomic uncertainty in 2025. The first quarter results highlighted the quality of our core deposit franchise and multifaceted nature of our business model, which uniquely positions us to be successful. Anticipated solid loan growth in the second quarter, combined with a stable net interest margin should result in higher levels of net interest income in the second quarter of 2025. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income, coupled with disciplined expense control and maintaining our conservative credit standards, remain our focus in 2025.”





The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.





Graphs available at the following link:



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdbdc506-1b5a-4776-ae2e-e0b14106e712









SUMMARY OF RESULTS:









BALANCE SHEET







Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $653.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in the commercial and premium finance life insurance loan portfolios.





Total liabilities increased by $734.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21% at March 31, 2025, relatively stable compared to recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 90.9%.





For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.







NET INTEREST INCOME







For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $526.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet, partially offset by two fewer calendar days in the quarter.





Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025, up five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. These declines were more than offset by a 22 basis point reduction in funding cost, primarily due to a 23 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.





For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.







ASSET QUALITY







The allowance for credit losses totaled $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase from $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $24.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $17.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to impacts related to the macroeconomic outlook. Future economic performance remains uncertain, thus downside risks to the baseline scenario, including widening credit spreads and lower valuations in financial markets, were considered to derive a qualitative addition to the provision for the first quarter of 2025. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.





Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 is shown on Table 11 of this report.





Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $15.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis, compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.





The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.





Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $195.0 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $193.9 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $172.4 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $170.8 million and 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.







NON-INTEREST INCOME







Non-interest income totaled $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $3.2 million, as compared to $113.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party in the current quarter, as well as lower assets under management due to lower market valuations. The reduction in revenue was driven by anticipated slowdown in activity from the transition, market conditions, and certain offsets to expenses. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.





Mortgage banking revenue totaling $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 was essentially unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.





The Company recognized $19.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.5 million increase in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increased commercial account fees.





The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.8 million in net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net gains in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.





For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Non-interest expenses totaled $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $2.4 million as compared to $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by decreased commissions and incentives compensation expense related to lower mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter partially offset by higher salaries expense which can be attributed to annual merit increases taking effect in the first quarter of the year.





Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $12.3 million, which was a $0.8 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The reduction in the first quarter is primarily due to timing of marketing campaigns, sponsorship arrangements and other investments.





Professional fees expense totaled $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $2.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to decreased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.





Travel and entertainment expense totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 which decreased $2.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to seasonal corporate events that occur during the fourth quarter.





The Macatawa Bank acquisition related costs were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by consulting expenses, employee retention and severance costs, and contracted resource costs.





For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.







INCOME TAXES







The Company recorded income tax expense of $64.0 million in the first quarter compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to excess tax benefits of $50,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to share-based compensation.







BUSINESS SUMMARY









Community





Banking







Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.





Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for both the first quarter of 2025, and the fourth quarter of 2024. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2025.







Specialty Finance







Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the first quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $213.4 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025 respectively, as compared to $2.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $278.3 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.







Wealth Management







Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, down slightly as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.







ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS









Business Combination







On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of March 31, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.







Division Sale







In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a net gain of approximately $19.3 million ($20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale, offset by $0.7 million in commissions/incentive compensation expense).











WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPOR





ATION









Key Operating Measures







Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:







































% or







(1)







basis point (bp) change from









4th Quarter









2024













% or





basis point (bp) change from









1st Quarter









2024





















Three Months Ended

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Mar 31, 2025











Dec 31, 2024









Mar 31, 2024













Net income











$









189,039















$





185,362













$





187,294









2









%









1









%









Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)



(2)

















277,018



















270,060

















271,629









3

















2

















Net income per common share – Diluted















2.69



















2.63

















2.89









2

















(7





)













Cash dividends declared per common share















0.50



















0.45

















0.45









11

















11

















Net revenue



(3)

















643,108



















638,599

















604,774









1

















6

















Net interest income















526,474



















525,148

















464,194









0

















13

















Net interest margin















3.54









%















3.49





%













3.57





%





5









bps









(3





)





bps









Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)



(2)

















3.56



















3.51

















3.59









5

















(3





)













Net overhead ratio



(4)

















1.58



















1.60

















1.39









(2





)













19

















Return on average assets















1.20



















1.16

















1.35









4

















(15





)













Return on average common equity















12.21



















11.82

















14.42









39

















(221





)













Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



(2)

















14.72



















14.29

















16.75









43

















(203





)















At end of period























































Total assets











$









65,870,066















$





64,879,668













$





57,576,933









6









%









14









%









Total loans



(5)

















48,708,390



















48,055,037

















43,230,706









6

















13

















Total deposits















53,570,038



















52,512,349

















46,448,858









8

















15

















Total shareholders’ equity















6,600,537



















6,344,297

















5,436,400









16

















21





















(1)





Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.









(2)





See





Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.









(3)





Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.









(4)





The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.









(5)





Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.









Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at



www.wintrust.com



by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”











WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION









Selected Financial Highlights





















Three Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Mar 31, 2025











Dec 31, 2024









Sep 30, 2024









Jun 30, 2024









Mar 31, 2024











Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):











Total assets











$









65,870,066















$





64,879,668













$





63,788,424













$





59,781,516













$





57,576,933













Total loans



(1)

















48,708,390



















48,055,037

















47,067,447

















44,675,531

















43,230,706













Total deposits















53,570,038



















52,512,349

















51,404,966

















48,049,026

















46,448,858













Total shareholders’ equity















6,600,537



















6,344,297

















6,399,714

















5,536,628

















5,436,400















Selected Statements of Income Data:



















































Net interest income











$









526,474















$





525,148













$





502,583













$





470,610













$





464,194













Net revenue



(2)

















643,108



















638,599

















615,730

















591,757

















604,774













Net income















189,039



















185,362

















170,001

















152,388

















187,294













Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)



(3)

















277,018



















270,060

















255,043

















251,404

















271,629













Net income per common share – Basic















2.73



















2.68

















2.51

















2.35

















2.93













Net income per common share – Diluted















2.69



















2.63

















2.47

















2.32

















2.89













Cash dividends declared per common share















0.50



















0.45

















0.45

















0.45

















0.45















Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:





















































Performance Ratios:



















































Net interest margin















3.54









%















3.49





%













3.49





%













3.50





%













3.57





%









Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)



(3)

















3.56



















3.51

















3.51

















3.52

















3.59













Non-interest income to average assets















0.74



















0.71

















0.74

















0.85

















1.02













Non-interest expense to average assets















2.32



















2.31

















2.36

















2.38

















2.41













Net overhead ratio



(4)

















1.58



















1.60

















1.62

















1.53

















1.39













Return on average assets















1.20



















1.16

















1.11

















1.07

















1.35













Return on average common equity















12.21



















11.82

















11.63

















11.61

















14.42













Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



(3)

















14.72



















14.29

















13.92

















13.49

















16.75













Average total assets











$









64,107,042















$





63,594,105













$





60,915,283













$





57,493,184













$





55,602,695













Average total shareholders’ equity















6,460,941



















6,418,403

















5,990,429

















5,450,173

















5,440,457













Average loans to average deposits ratio















92.3









%















91.9





%













93.8





%













95.1





%













94.5





%









Period-end loans to deposits ratio















90.9



















91.5

















91.6

















93.0

















93.1















Common Share Data at end of period:



















































Market price per common share











$









112.46















$





124.71













$





108.53













$





98.56













$





104.39













Book value per common share















92.47



















89.21

















90.06

















82.97

















81.38













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



(3)

















78.83



















75.39

















76.15

















72.01

















70.40













Common shares outstanding















66,919,325



















66,495,227

















66,481,543

















61,760,139

















61,736,715















Other Data at end of period:



















































Common equity to assets ratio















9.4









%















9.1





%













9.4





%













8.6





%













8.7





%









Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)



(3)

















8.1



















7.8

















8.1

















7.5

















7.6













Tier 1 leverage ratio



(5)

















9.6



















9.4

















9.6

















9.3

















9.4















Risk-based capital ratios:



















































Tier 1 capital ratio



(5)

















10.8



















10.7

















10.6

















10.3

















10.3













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio



(5)

















10.1



















9.9

















9.8

















9.5

















9.5













Total capital ratio



(5)

















12.5



















12.3

















12.2

















12.1

















12.2













Allowance for credit losses



(6)













$









448,387















$





437,060













$





436,193













$





437,560













$





427,504













Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans















0.92









%















0.91





%













0.93





%













0.98





%













0.99





%









Number of:

















































Bank subsidiaries















16



















16

















16

















15

















15













Banking offices















208



















205

















203

















177

















176

















(1)





Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.













(2)





Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.













(3)





See





Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.













(4)





The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.













(5)





Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.













(6)





The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



















WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION



















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)



















Mar 31,











Dec 31,









Sep 30,









Jun 30,









Mar 31,











(In thousands)

















2025



















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















Assets



















































Cash and due from banks











$









616,216















$





452,017













$





725,465













$





415,462













$





379,825













Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements















63



















6,519

















5,663

















62

















61













Interest-bearing deposits with banks















4,238,237



















4,409,753

















3,648,117

















2,824,314

















2,131,077













Available-for-sale securities, at fair value















4,220,305



















4,141,482

















3,912,232

















4,329,957

















4,387,598













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost















3,564,490



















3,613,263

















3,677,420

















3,755,924

















3,810,015













Trading account securities















—



















4,072

















3,472

















4,134

















2,184













Equity securities with readily determinable fair value















270,442



















215,412

















125,310

















112,173

















119,777













Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock















281,893



















281,407

















266,908

















256,495

















224,657













Brokerage customer receivables















—



















18,102

















16,662

















13,682

















13,382













Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value















316,804



















331,261

















461,067

















411,851

















339,884













Loans, net of unearned income















48,708,390



















48,055,037

















47,067,447

















44,675,531

















43,230,706













Allowance for loan losses















(378,207









)















(364,017





)













(360,279





)













(363,719





)













(348,612





)









Net loans















48,330,183



















47,691,020

















46,707,168

















44,311,812

















42,882,094













Premises, software and equipment, net















776,679



















779,130

















772,002

















722,295

















744,769













Lease investments, net















280,472



















278,264

















270,171

















275,459

















283,557













Accrued interest receivable and other assets















1,598,255



















1,739,334

















1,721,090

















1,671,334

















1,580,142













Trade date securities receivable















463,023



















—

















551,031

















—

















—













Goodwill















796,932



















796,942

















800,780

















655,955

















656,181













Other acquisition-related intangible assets















116,072



















121,690

















123,866

















20,607

















21,730















Total assets













$









65,870,066















$





64,879,668













$





63,788,424













$





59,781,516













$





57,576,933















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



















































Deposits:

















































Non-interest-bearing











$









11,201,859















$





11,410,018













$





10,739,132













$





10,031,440













$





9,908,183













Interest-bearing















42,368,179



















41,102,331

















40,665,834

















38,017,586

















36,540,675













Total deposits















53,570,038



















52,512,349

















51,404,966

















48,049,026

















46,448,858













Federal Home Loan Bank advances















3,151,309



















3,151,309

















3,171,309

















3,176,309

















2,676,751













Other borrowings















529,269



















534,803

















647,043

















606,579

















575,408













Subordinated notes















298,360



















298,283

















298,188

















298,113

















437,965













Junior subordinated debentures















253,566



















253,566

















253,566

















253,566

















253,566













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities















1,466,987



















1,785,061

















1,613,638

















1,861,295

















1,747,985













Total liabilities















59,269,529



















58,535,371

















57,388,710

















54,244,888

















52,140,533













Shareholders’ Equity:

















































Preferred stock















412,500



















412,500

















412,500

















412,500

















412,500













Common stock















67,007



















66,560

















66,546

















61,825

















61,798













Surplus















2,494,347



















2,482,561

















2,470,228

















1,964,645

















1,954,532













Treasury stock















(9,156









)















(6,153





)













(6,098





)













(5,760





)













(5,757





)









Retained earnings















4,045,854



















3,897,164

















3,748,715

















3,615,616

















3,498,475













Accumulated other comprehensive loss















(410,015









)















(508,335





)













(292,177





)













(512,198





)













(485,148





)









Total shareholders’ equity















6,600,537



















6,344,297

















6,399,714

















5,536,628

















5,436,400















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













$









65,870,066















$





64,879,668













$





63,788,424













$





59,781,516













$





57,576,933



























WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEM





ENTS OF INCOME (





UNAUDITED





)

















Three Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Mar 31,









2025











Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2024











Interest income















































Interest and fees on loans







$









768,362















$





789,038













$





794,163













$





749,812













$





710,341













Mortgage loans held-for-sale











4,246



















5,623

















6,233

















5,434

















4,146













Interest-bearing deposits with banks











36,766



















46,256

















32,608

















19,731

















16,658













Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements











179



















53

















277

















17

















19













Investment securities











72,016



















67,066

















69,592

















69,779

















69,678













Trading account securities











11



















6

















11

















13

















18













Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock











5,307



















5,157

















5,451

















4,974

















4,478













Brokerage customer receivables











78



















302

















269

















219

















175













Total interest income











886,965



















913,501

















908,604

















849,979

















805,513















Interest expense















































Interest on deposits











320,233



















346,388

















362,019

















335,703

















299,532













Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances











25,441



















26,050

















26,254

















24,797

















22,048













Interest on other borrowings











6,792



















7,519

















9,013

















8,700

















9,248













Interest on subordinated notes











3,714



















3,733

















3,712

















5,185

















5,487













Interest on junior subordinated debentures











4,311



















4,663

















5,023

















4,984

















5,004













Total interest expense











360,491



















388,353

















406,021

















379,369

















341,319















Net interest income













526,474



















525,148

















502,583

















470,610

















464,194













Provision for credit losses











23,963



















16,979

















22,334

















40,061

















21,673













Net interest income after provision for credit losses











502,511



















508,169

















480,249

















430,549

















442,521















Non-interest income















































Wealth management











34,042



















38,775

















37,224

















35,413

















34,815













Mortgage banking











20,529



















20,452

















15,974

















29,124

















27,663













Service charges on deposit accounts











19,362



















18,864

















16,430

















15,546

















14,811













Gains (losses) on investment securities, net











3,196



















(2,835





)













3,189

















(4,282





)













1,326













Fees from covered call options











3,446



















2,305

















988

















2,056

















4,847













Trading (losses) gains, net











(64









)















(113





)













(130





)













70

















677













Operating lease income, net











15,287



















15,327

















15,335

















13,938

















14,110













Other











20,836



















20,676

















24,137

















29,282

















42,331













Total non-interest income











116,634



















113,451

















113,147

















121,147

















140,580















Non-interest expense















































Salaries and employee benefits











211,526



















212,133

















211,261

















198,541

















195,173













Software and equipment











34,717



















34,258

















31,574

















29,231

















27,731













Operating lease equipment











10,471



















10,263

















10,518

















10,834

















10,683













Occupancy, net











20,778



















20,597

















19,945

















19,585

















19,086













Data processing











11,274



















10,957

















9,984

















9,503

















9,292













Advertising and marketing











12,272



















13,097

















18,239

















17,436

















13,040













Professional fees











9,044



















11,334

















9,783

















9,967

















9,553













Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets











5,618



















5,773

















4,042

















1,122

















1,158













FDIC insurance











10,926



















10,640

















10,512

















10,429

















14,537













OREO expenses, net











643



















397

















(938





)













(259





)













392













Other











38,821



















39,090

















35,767

















33,964

















32,500













Total non-interest expense











366,090



















368,539

















360,687

















340,353

















333,145













Income before taxes











253,055



















253,081

















232,709

















211,343

















249,956













Income tax expense











64,016



















67,719

















62,708

















58,955

















62,662















Net income









$









189,039















$





185,362













$





170,001













$





152,388













$





187,294













Preferred stock dividends











6,991



















6,991

















6,991

















6,991

















6,991















Net income applicable to common shares









$









182,048















$





178,371













$





163,010













$





145,397













$





180,303















Net income per common share - Basic









$









2.73















$





2.68













$





2.51













$





2.35













$





2.93















Net income per common share - Diluted









$









2.69















$





2.63













$





2.47













$





2.32













$





2.89















Cash dividends declared per common share









$









0.50















$





0.45













$





0.45













$





0.45













$





0.45













Weighted average common shares outstanding











66,726



















66,491

















64,888

















61,839

















61,481













Dilutive potential common shares











923



















1,233

















1,053

















926

















928













Average common shares and dilutive common shares











67,649



















67,724

















65,941

















62,765

















62,409



























TABLE 1





:





LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES



















































% Growth From











(Dollars in thousands)









Mar 31,





2025











Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2024





Dec 31,





2024



(1)











Mar 31,





2024













Balance:





























































Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies







$









181,580















$





189,774













$





314,693













$





281,103













$





193,064









(18





)%









(6





)%









Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies











135,224



















141,487

















146,374

















130,748

















146,820









(18





)









(8





)









Total mortgage loans held-for-sale







$









316,804















$





331,261













$





461,067













$





411,851













$





339,884









(18





)%









(7





)%



































































Core loans:



























































Commercial

























































Commercial and industrial







$









6,871,206















$





6,867,422













$





6,774,683













$





6,236,290













$





6,117,004









0





%









12





%









Asset-based lending











1,701,962



















1,611,001

















1,709,685

















1,465,867

















1,355,255









23













26













Municipal











798,646



















826,653

















827,125

















747,357

















721,526









(14





)









11













Leases











2,680,943



















2,537,325

















2,443,721

















2,439,128

















2,344,295









23













14













Commercial real estate

























































Residential construction











55,849



















48,617

















73,088

















55,019

















57,558









60













(3





)









Commercial construction











2,086,797



















2,065,775

















1,984,240

















1,866,701

















1,748,607









4













19













Land











306,235



















319,689

















346,362

















338,831

















344,149









(17





)









(11





)









Office











1,641,555



















1,656,109

















1,675,286

















1,585,312

















1,566,748









(4





)









5













Industrial











2,677,555



















2,628,576

















2,527,932

















2,307,455

















2,190,200









8













22













Retail











1,402,837



















1,374,655

















1,404,586

















1,365,753

















1,366,415









8













3













Multi-family











3,091,314



















3,125,505

















3,193,339

















2,988,940

















2,922,432









(4





)









6













Mixed use and other











1,652,759



















1,685,018

















1,588,584

















1,439,186

















1,437,328









(8





)









15













Home equity











455,683



















445,028

















427,043

















356,313

















340,349









10













34













Residential real estate

























































Residential real estate loans for investment











3,561,417



















3,456,009

















3,252,649

















2,933,157

















2,746,916









12













30













Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies











86,952



















114,985

















92,355

















88,503

















90,911









(99





)









(4





)









Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies











36,790



















41,771

















43,034

















45,675

















52,439









(48





)









(30





)











Total core loans









$









29,108,500















$





28,804,138













$





28,363,712













$





26,259,487













$





25,402,132









4





%









15





%



































































Niche loans:



























































Commercial

























































Franchise







$









1,262,555















$





1,268,521













$





1,191,686













$





1,150,460













$





1,122,302









(2





)%









12





%









Mortgage warehouse lines of credit











1,019,543



















893,854

















750,462

















593,519

















403,245









57













NM









Community Advantage - homeowners association











525,492



















525,446

















501,645

















491,722

















475,832









0













10













Insurance agency lending











1,070,979



















1,044,329

















1,048,686

















1,030,119

















964,022









10













11













Premium Finance receivables

























































U.S. property & casualty insurance











6,486,663



















6,447,625

















6,253,271

















6,142,654

















6,113,993









2













6













Canada property & casualty insurance











753,199



















824,417

















878,410

















958,099

















826,026









(35





)









(9





)









Life insurance











8,365,140



















8,147,145

















7,996,899

















7,962,115

















7,872,033









11













6













Consumer and other











116,319



















99,562

















82,676

















87,356

















51,121









68













NM











Total niche loans









$









19,599,890















$





19,250,899













$





18,703,735













$





18,416,044













$





17,828,574









7





%









10





%



































































Total loans, net of unearned income









$









48,708,390















$





48,055,037













$





47,067,447













$





44,675,531













$





43,230,706









6





%









13





%













(1)





Annualized.















TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES



















































% Growth From











(Dollars in thousands)









Mar 31,









2025











Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2024





Dec 31,





2024



(1)











Mar 31, 2024













Balance:





























































Non-interest-bearing







$









11,201,859















$





11,410,018













$





10,739,132













$





10,031,440













$





9,908,183









(7





)%









13





%









NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits











6,340,168



















5,865,546

















5,466,932

















5,053,909

















5,720,947









33













11













Wealth management deposits



(2)













1,408,790



















1,469,064

















1,303,354

















1,490,711

















1,347,817









(17





)









5













Money market











18,074,733



















17,975,191

















17,713,726

















16,320,017

















15,617,717









2













16













Savings











6,576,251



















6,372,499

















6,183,249

















5,882,179

















5,959,774









13













10













Time certificates of deposit











9,968,237



















9,420,031

















9,998,573

















9,270,770

















7,894,420









24













26













Total deposits







$









53,570,038















$





52,512,349













$





51,404,966













$





48,049,026













$





46,448,858









8





%









15





%













Mix:





























































Non-interest-bearing











21









%















22





%













21





%













21





%













21





%





















NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits











12



















11

















11

















11

















12

























Wealth management deposits



(2)













3



















3

















3

















3

















3

























Money market











34



















34

















34

















34

















34

























Savings











12



















12

















12

















12

















13

























Time certificates of deposit











18



















18

















19

















19

















17

























Total deposits











100









%















100





%













100





%













100





%













100





%

























(1)





Annualized.









(2)





Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.















TABLE 3





:





TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS









As of





March 31, 2025













(Dollars in thousands)













Total Time









Certificates of









Deposit













Weighted-Average









Rate of Maturing









Time Certificates









of Deposit











1-3 months











$









3,845,120

















4.34









%











4-6 months















2,345,184

















3.81















7-9 months















2,694,739

















3.72















10-12 months















711,206

















3.62















13-18 months















210,063

















3.03















19-24 months















87,336

















2.72















24+ months















74,589

















2.47















Total











$









9,968,237

















3.94









%

























TABLE 4





:





QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES





















Average Balance for three months ended,





















Mar 31,











Dec 31,









Sep 30,









Jun 30,









Mar 31,











(In thousands)

















2025



















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024













Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents



(1)













$









3,520,048















$





3,934,016













$





2,413,728













$





1,485,481













$





1,254,332













Investment securities



(2)

















8,409,735



















8,090,271

















8,276,576

















8,203,764

















8,349,796













FHLB and FRB stock















281,702



















271,825

















263,707

















253,614

















230,648













Liquidity management assets



(3)













$









12,211,485















$





12,296,112













$





10,954,011













$





9,942,859













$





9,834,776













Other earning assets



(3)(4)

















13,140



















20,528

















17,542

















15,257

















15,081













Mortgage loans held-for-sale















286,710



















378,707

















376,251

















347,236

















290,275













Loans, net of unearned income



(3)(5)

















47,833,380



















47,153,014

















45,920,586

















43,819,354

















42,129,893













Total earning assets



(3)













$









60,344,715















$





59,848,361













$





57,268,390













$





54,124,706













$





52,270,025













Allowance for loan and investment security losses















(375,371









)















(367,238





)













(383,736





)













(360,504





)













(361,734





)









Cash and due from banks















476,423



















470,033

















467,333

















434,916

















450,267













Other assets















3,661,275



















3,642,949

















3,563,296

















3,294,066

















3,244,137













Total assets











$









64,107,042















$





63,594,105













$





60,915,283













$





57,493,184













$





55,602,695





























































NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits











$









6,046,189















$





5,601,672













$





5,174,673













$





4,985,306













$





5,680,265













Wealth management deposits















1,574,480



















1,430,163

















1,362,747

















1,531,865

















1,510,203













Money market accounts















17,581,141



















17,579,395

















16,436,111

















15,272,126

















14,474,492













Savings accounts















6,479,444



















6,288,727

















6,096,746

















5,878,844

















5,792,118













Time deposits















9,406,126



















9,702,948

















9,598,109

















8,546,172

















7,148,456













Interest-bearing deposits











$









41,087,380















$





40,602,905













$





38,668,386













$





36,214,313













$





34,605,534













Federal Home Loan Bank advances















3,151,309



















3,160,658

















3,178,973

















3,096,920

















2,728,849













Other borrowings















582,139



















577,786

















622,792

















587,262

















627,711













Subordinated notes















298,306



















298,225

















298,135

















410,331

















437,893













Junior subordinated debentures















253,566



















253,566

















253,566

















253,566

















253,566













Total interest-bearing liabilities











$









45,372,700















$





44,893,140













$





43,021,852













$





40,562,392













$





38,653,553













Non-interest-bearing deposits















10,732,156



















10,718,738

















10,271,613

















9,879,134

















9,972,646













Other liabilities















1,541,245



















1,563,824

















1,631,389

















1,601,485

















1,536,039













Equity















6,460,941



















6,418,403

















5,990,429

















5,450,173

















5,440,457













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











$









64,107,042















$





63,594,105













$





60,915,283













$





57,493,184













$





55,602,695





























































Net free funds/contribution



(6)













$









14,972,015















$





14,955,221













$





14,246,538













$





13,562,314













$





13,616,472

















(1)





Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.













(2)





Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.













(3)





See





Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.













(4)





Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.













(5)





Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.













(6)





Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.















TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME



