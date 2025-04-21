Stocks
WTFC

Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Q1 2025 Net Income of $189 Million

April 21, 2025 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Wintrust Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 net income of $189 million, driven by loan and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation reported a record net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for Q1 2025, marking an increase from $185.4 million in the previous quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision income also set a record at $277.0 million. The company's loan portfolio grew by $653 million, driven by strong growth in commercial and premium finance loan segments, while deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion. Timothy S. Crane, CEO, credited their balanced business model for this disciplined loan and deposit growth, alongside an improved net interest margin of 3.54%. The first quarter of 2025 experienced stable non-interest income and expenses, alongside a provision for credit losses of $24 million, attributed to a cautious macroeconomic outlook. Overall, Wintrust emphasized its strong market position and plans for continued growth amid economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Wintrust Financial Corporation reported a record quarterly net income of $189.0 million for Q1 2025, an increase from $185.4 million in Q4 2024, showcasing strong financial performance.
  • Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized, indicating robust loan growth driven by the commercial and premium finance life insurance portfolios.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized, demonstrating strong deposit growth that outpaced loan growth.
  • Net interest margin improved by five basis points to 3.54%, leading to record net interest income levels and reflecting decreased funding costs.

Potential Negatives

  • Net interest margin decreased by three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, which could indicate a potential decline in profitability.
  • Provision for credit losses increased to $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, up from $17.0 million in the prior quarter, reflecting concerns about credit quality amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million, negatively affecting overall non-interest income, attributed to market conditions and a system transition, suggesting operational challenges in that sector.

FAQ

What are the latest financial results for Wintrust?

Wintrust reported record quarterly net income of $189.0 million for Q1 2025, up from $185.4 million in Q4 2024.

How much did total assets increase in the first quarter of 2025?

Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, reaching $65.87 billion compared to the previous quarter.

What drove the increase in net interest income for Wintrust?

The increase was primarily driven by improved net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet.

How much did total deposits grow in Q1 2025?

Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized, in the first quarter of 2025.

What is Wintrust's approach to credit management?

Wintrust focuses on prudent credit management, emphasizing consistency and thorough reviews of its portfolio.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$WTFC Insider Trading Activity

$WTFC insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,185 shares for an estimated $3,514,332.
  • RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,451 shares for an estimated $1,778,150.
  • DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,286 shares for an estimated $1,149,750.
  • KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821
  • JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,837 shares for an estimated $238,382.
  • DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106
  • EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $WTFC stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WTFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTFC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTFC forecast page.

Full Release



ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $185.4 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $277.0 million, compared to $270.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.



Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on our record results in 2024, we are pleased with our strong start to the year. Our balanced business model supported disciplined loan growth, which was funded by robust deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025.”



Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the first quarter increased by five basis points to 3.56% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was primarily attributed to decreased funding costs. The higher net interest margin and balance sheet growth supported record net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2025.”




Highlights


of the first quarter of 2025:




Comparative information to the


fourth quarter of 2024


, unless otherwise noted




  • Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized.


  • Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized.


  • Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.


  • Net interest income increased to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by improvement in net interest margin and balance sheet growth.


    • Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025.




  • Non-interest income and non-interest expense were relatively stable in the first quarter of 2025. Notable impacts were:


    • Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.2 million.


    • Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.7 million.




  • Provision for credit losses totaled $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.


  • Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.9 million, or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Mr. Crane noted, “The Company exhibited disciplined and consistent loan growth, as loans increased by $653 million compared to the prior quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 outpaced loan growth, which resulted in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 90.9%. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $11.2 billion and comprised 21% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025. We continue to leverage our enviable market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and expand our franchise value.”



Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Prudent credit management, involving in-depth reviews of the portfolio, has led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits in a timely fashion. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to maintaining credit quality as evidenced by our improved net charge-offs, stable levels of non-performing loans and our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”



In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “Overall, we are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well-positioned to continue our strong momentum as we navigate the macroeconomic uncertainty in 2025. The first quarter results highlighted the quality of our core deposit franchise and multifaceted nature of our business model, which uniquely positions us to be successful. Anticipated solid loan growth in the second quarter, combined with a stable net interest margin should result in higher levels of net interest income in the second quarter of 2025. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income, coupled with disciplined expense control and maintaining our conservative credit standards, remain our focus in 2025.”



The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.



Graphs available at the following link:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdbdc506-1b5a-4776-ae2e-e0b14106e712




SUMMARY OF RESULTS:




BALANCE SHEET



Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $653.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in the commercial and premium finance life insurance loan portfolios.



Total liabilities increased by $734.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21% at March 31, 2025, relatively stable compared to recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 90.9%.



For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.




NET INTEREST INCOME



For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $526.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet, partially offset by two fewer calendar days in the quarter.



Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025, up five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. These declines were more than offset by a 22 basis point reduction in funding cost, primarily due to a 23 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.



For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.




ASSET QUALITY



The allowance for credit losses totaled $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase from $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $24.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $17.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to impacts related to the macroeconomic outlook. Future economic performance remains uncertain, thus downside risks to the baseline scenario, including widening credit spreads and lower valuations in financial markets, were considered to derive a qualitative addition to the provision for the first quarter of 2025. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.



Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 is shown on Table 11 of this report.



Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $15.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis, compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.



The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.



Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $195.0 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $193.9 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $172.4 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $170.8 million and 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.




NON-INTEREST INCOME



Non-interest income totaled $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $3.2 million, as compared to $113.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party in the current quarter, as well as lower assets under management due to lower market valuations. The reduction in revenue was driven by anticipated slowdown in activity from the transition, market conditions, and certain offsets to expenses. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.



Mortgage banking revenue totaling $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 was essentially unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.



The Company recognized $19.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.5 million increase in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increased commercial account fees.



The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.8 million in net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net gains in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.



For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.




NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Non-interest expenses totaled $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $2.4 million as compared to $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by decreased commissions and incentives compensation expense related to lower mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter partially offset by higher salaries expense which can be attributed to annual merit increases taking effect in the first quarter of the year.



Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $12.3 million, which was a $0.8 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The reduction in the first quarter is primarily due to timing of marketing campaigns, sponsorship arrangements and other investments.



Professional fees expense totaled $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $2.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to decreased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.



Travel and entertainment expense totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 which decreased $2.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to seasonal corporate events that occur during the fourth quarter.



The Macatawa Bank acquisition related costs were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by consulting expenses, employee retention and severance costs, and contracted resource costs.



For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.




INCOME TAXES



The Company recorded income tax expense of $64.0 million in the first quarter compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to excess tax benefits of $50,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to share-based compensation.




BUSINESS SUMMARY




Community


Banking



Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.



Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for both the first quarter of 2025, and the fourth quarter of 2024. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2025.




Specialty Finance



Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the first quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $213.4 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025 respectively, as compared to $2.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $278.3 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.




Wealth Management



Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, down slightly as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.




ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS




Business Combination



On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of March 31, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.




Division Sale



In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a net gain of approximately $19.3 million ($20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale, offset by $0.7 million in commissions/incentive compensation expense).





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPOR


ATION




Key Operating Measures



Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:







% or



(1)



basis point (bp) change  from




4th Quarter




2024


% or


basis point (bp) change from




1st Quarter




2024




Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Net income


$

189,039


$
185,362


$
187,294

2

%

1

%

Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)

(2)



277,018



270,060



271,629

3



2


Net income per common share – Diluted



2.69



2.63



2.89

2



(7
)

Cash dividends declared per common share



0.50



0.45



0.45

11



11


Net revenue

(3)



643,108



638,599



604,774

1



6


Net interest income



526,474



525,148



464,194

0



13


Net interest margin



3.54

%


3.49
%


3.57
%
5

bps

(3
)
bps

Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)

(2)



3.56



3.51



3.59

5



(3
)

Net overhead ratio

(4)



1.58



1.60



1.39

(2
)


19


Return on average assets



1.20



1.16



1.35

4



(15
)

Return on average common equity



12.21



11.82



14.42

39



(221
)

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

(2)



14.72



14.29



16.75

43



(203
)


At end of period











Total assets


$

65,870,066


$
64,879,668


$
57,576,933

6

%

14

%

Total loans

(5)



48,708,390



48,055,037



43,230,706

6



13


Total deposits



53,570,038



52,512,349



46,448,858

8



15


Total shareholders’ equity



6,600,537



6,344,297



5,436,400

16



21





(1)


Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.




(2)


See


Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.




(3)


Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.




(4)


The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.




(5)


Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.




Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at

www.wintrust.com

by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”






WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION




Selected Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024


Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):

Total assets


$

65,870,066


$
64,879,668


$
63,788,424


$
59,781,516


$
57,576,933

Total loans

(1)



48,708,390



48,055,037



47,067,447



44,675,531



43,230,706

Total deposits



53,570,038



52,512,349



51,404,966



48,049,026



46,448,858

Total shareholders’ equity



6,600,537



6,344,297



6,399,714



5,536,628



5,436,400


Selected Statements of Income Data:










Net interest income


$

526,474


$
525,148


$
502,583


$
470,610


$
464,194

Net revenue

(2)



643,108



638,599



615,730



591,757



604,774

Net income



189,039



185,362



170,001



152,388



187,294

Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)

(3)



277,018



270,060



255,043



251,404



271,629

Net income per common share – Basic



2.73



2.68



2.51



2.35



2.93

Net income per common share – Diluted



2.69



2.63



2.47



2.32



2.89

Cash dividends declared per common share



0.50



0.45



0.45



0.45



0.45


Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:











Performance Ratios:










Net interest margin



3.54

%


3.49
%


3.49
%


3.50
%


3.57
%

Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)

(3)



3.56



3.51



3.51



3.52



3.59

Non-interest income to average assets



0.74



0.71



0.74



0.85



1.02

Non-interest expense to average assets



2.32



2.31



2.36



2.38



2.41

Net overhead ratio

(4)



1.58



1.60



1.62



1.53



1.39

Return on average assets



1.20



1.16



1.11



1.07



1.35

Return on average common equity



12.21



11.82



11.63



11.61



14.42

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

(3)



14.72



14.29



13.92



13.49



16.75

Average total assets


$

64,107,042


$
63,594,105


$
60,915,283


$
57,493,184


$
55,602,695

Average total shareholders’ equity



6,460,941



6,418,403



5,990,429



5,450,173



5,440,457

Average loans to average deposits ratio



92.3

%


91.9
%


93.8
%


95.1
%


94.5
%

Period-end loans to deposits ratio



90.9



91.5



91.6



93.0



93.1


Common Share Data at end of period:










Market price per common share


$

112.46


$
124.71


$
108.53


$
98.56


$
104.39

Book value per common share



92.47



89.21



90.06



82.97



81.38

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

(3)



78.83



75.39



76.15



72.01



70.40

Common shares outstanding



66,919,325



66,495,227



66,481,543



61,760,139



61,736,715


Other Data at end of period:










Common equity to assets ratio



9.4

%


9.1
%


9.4
%


8.6
%


8.7
%

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)

(3)



8.1



7.8



8.1



7.5



7.6

Tier 1 leverage ratio

(5)



9.6



9.4



9.6



9.3



9.4


Risk-based capital ratios:










Tier 1 capital ratio

(5)



10.8



10.7



10.6



10.3



10.3

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

(5)



10.1



9.9



9.8



9.5



9.5

Total capital ratio

(5)



12.5



12.3



12.2



12.1



12.2

Allowance for credit losses

(6)


$

448,387


$
437,060


$
436,193


$
437,560


$
427,504

Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans



0.92

%


0.91
%


0.93
%


0.98
%


0.99
%

Number of:










Bank subsidiaries



16



16



16



15



15

Banking offices



208



205



203



177



176




(1)


Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.






(2)


Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.






(3)


See


Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.






(4)


The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.






(5)


Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.






(6)


The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.









WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)




Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,


(In thousands)



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Assets










Cash and due from banks


$

616,216


$
452,017


$
725,465


$
415,462


$
379,825

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements



63



6,519



5,663



62



61

Interest-bearing deposits with banks



4,238,237



4,409,753



3,648,117



2,824,314



2,131,077

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



4,220,305



4,141,482



3,912,232



4,329,957



4,387,598

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost



3,564,490



3,613,263



3,677,420



3,755,924



3,810,015

Trading account securities









4,072



3,472



4,134



2,184

Equity securities with readily determinable fair value



270,442



215,412



125,310



112,173



119,777

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock



281,893



281,407



266,908



256,495



224,657

Brokerage customer receivables









18,102



16,662



13,682



13,382

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value



316,804



331,261



461,067



411,851



339,884

Loans, net of unearned income



48,708,390



48,055,037



47,067,447



44,675,531



43,230,706

Allowance for loan losses



(378,207

)


(364,017
)


(360,279
)


(363,719
)


(348,612
)

Net loans



48,330,183



47,691,020



46,707,168



44,311,812



42,882,094

Premises, software and equipment, net



776,679



779,130



772,002



722,295



744,769

Lease investments, net



280,472



278,264



270,171



275,459



283,557

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



1,598,255



1,739,334



1,721,090



1,671,334



1,580,142

Trade date securities receivable



463,023








551,031











Goodwill



796,932



796,942



800,780



655,955



656,181

Other acquisition-related intangible assets



116,072



121,690



123,866



20,607



21,730


Total assets


$

65,870,066


$
64,879,668


$
63,788,424


$
59,781,516


$
57,576,933


Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity










Deposits:










Non-interest-bearing


$

11,201,859


$
11,410,018


$
10,739,132


$
10,031,440


$
9,908,183

Interest-bearing



42,368,179



41,102,331



40,665,834



38,017,586



36,540,675

Total deposits



53,570,038



52,512,349



51,404,966



48,049,026



46,448,858

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



3,151,309



3,151,309



3,171,309



3,176,309



2,676,751

Other borrowings



529,269



534,803



647,043



606,579



575,408

Subordinated notes



298,360



298,283



298,188



298,113



437,965

Junior subordinated debentures



253,566



253,566



253,566



253,566



253,566

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



1,466,987



1,785,061



1,613,638



1,861,295



1,747,985

Total liabilities



59,269,529



58,535,371



57,388,710



54,244,888



52,140,533

Shareholders’ Equity:










Preferred stock



412,500



412,500



412,500



412,500



412,500

Common stock



67,007



66,560



66,546



61,825



61,798

Surplus



2,494,347



2,482,561



2,470,228



1,964,645



1,954,532

Treasury stock



(9,156

)


(6,153
)


(6,098
)


(5,760
)


(5,757
)

Retained earnings



4,045,854



3,897,164



3,748,715



3,615,616



3,498,475

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(410,015

)


(508,335
)


(292,177
)


(512,198
)


(485,148
)

Total shareholders’ equity



6,600,537



6,344,297



6,399,714



5,536,628



5,436,400


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

65,870,066


$
64,879,668


$
63,788,424


$
59,781,516


$
57,576,933









WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEM


ENTS OF INCOME (


UNAUDITED


)

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31,




2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2024


Interest income









Interest and fees on loans

$

768,362


$
789,038


$
794,163


$
749,812


$
710,341

Mortgage loans held-for-sale


4,246



5,623



6,233



5,434



4,146

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


36,766



46,256



32,608



19,731



16,658

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements


179



53



277



17



19

Investment securities


72,016



67,066



69,592



69,779



69,678

Trading account securities


11



6



11



13



18

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock


5,307



5,157



5,451



4,974



4,478

Brokerage customer receivables


78



302



269



219



175

Total interest income


886,965



913,501



908,604



849,979



805,513


Interest expense









Interest on deposits


320,233



346,388



362,019



335,703



299,532

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances


25,441



26,050



26,254



24,797



22,048

Interest on other borrowings


6,792



7,519



9,013



8,700



9,248

Interest on subordinated notes


3,714



3,733



3,712



5,185



5,487

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


4,311



4,663



5,023



4,984



5,004

Total interest expense


360,491



388,353



406,021



379,369



341,319


Net interest income


526,474



525,148



502,583



470,610



464,194

Provision for credit losses


23,963



16,979



22,334



40,061



21,673

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


502,511



508,169



480,249



430,549



442,521


Non-interest income









Wealth management


34,042



38,775



37,224



35,413



34,815

Mortgage banking


20,529



20,452



15,974



29,124



27,663

Service charges on deposit accounts


19,362



18,864



16,430



15,546



14,811

Gains (losses) on investment securities, net


3,196



(2,835
)


3,189



(4,282
)


1,326

Fees from covered call options


3,446



2,305



988



2,056



4,847

Trading (losses) gains, net


(64

)


(113
)


(130
)


70



677

Operating lease income, net


15,287



15,327



15,335



13,938



14,110

Other


20,836



20,676



24,137



29,282



42,331

Total non-interest income


116,634



113,451



113,147



121,147



140,580


Non-interest expense









Salaries and employee benefits


211,526



212,133



211,261



198,541



195,173

Software and equipment


34,717



34,258



31,574



29,231



27,731

Operating lease equipment


10,471



10,263



10,518



10,834



10,683

Occupancy, net


20,778



20,597



19,945



19,585



19,086

Data processing


11,274



10,957



9,984



9,503



9,292

Advertising and marketing


12,272



13,097



18,239



17,436



13,040

Professional fees


9,044



11,334



9,783



9,967



9,553

Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets


5,618



5,773



4,042



1,122



1,158

FDIC insurance


10,926



10,640



10,512



10,429



14,537

OREO expenses, net


643



397



(938
)


(259
)


392

Other


38,821



39,090



35,767



33,964



32,500

Total non-interest expense


366,090



368,539



360,687



340,353



333,145

Income before taxes


253,055



253,081



232,709



211,343



249,956

Income tax expense


64,016



67,719



62,708



58,955



62,662


Net income

$

189,039


$
185,362


$
170,001


$
152,388


$
187,294

Preferred stock dividends


6,991



6,991



6,991



6,991



6,991


Net income applicable to common shares

$

182,048


$
178,371


$
163,010


$
145,397


$
180,303


Net income per common share - Basic

$

2.73


$
2.68


$
2.51


$
2.35


$
2.93


Net income per common share - Diluted

$

2.69


$
2.63


$
2.47


$
2.32


$
2.89


Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.50


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
0.45

Weighted average common shares outstanding


66,726



66,491



64,888



61,839



61,481

Dilutive potential common shares


923



1,233



1,053



926



928

Average common shares and dilutive common shares


67,649



67,724



65,941



62,765



62,409









TABLE 1


:


LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES









% Growth From


(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2024
Dec 31,


2024

(1)

Mar 31,


2024



Balance:












Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies

$

181,580


$
189,774


$
314,693


$
281,103


$
193,064

(18
)%

(6
)%

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies


135,224



141,487



146,374



130,748



146,820

(18
)

(8
)

Total mortgage loans held-for-sale

$

316,804


$
331,261


$
461,067


$
411,851


$
339,884

(18
)%

(7
)%















Core loans:












Commercial












Commercial and industrial

$

6,871,206


$
6,867,422


$
6,774,683


$
6,236,290


$
6,117,004

0
%

12
%

Asset-based lending


1,701,962



1,611,001



1,709,685



1,465,867



1,355,255

23


26

Municipal


798,646



826,653



827,125



747,357



721,526

(14
)

11

Leases


2,680,943



2,537,325



2,443,721



2,439,128



2,344,295

23


14

Commercial real estate












Residential construction


55,849



48,617



73,088



55,019



57,558

60


(3
)

Commercial construction


2,086,797



2,065,775



1,984,240



1,866,701



1,748,607

4


19

Land


306,235



319,689



346,362



338,831



344,149

(17
)

(11
)

Office


1,641,555



1,656,109



1,675,286



1,585,312



1,566,748

(4
)

5

Industrial


2,677,555



2,628,576



2,527,932



2,307,455



2,190,200

8


22

Retail


1,402,837



1,374,655



1,404,586



1,365,753



1,366,415

8


3

Multi-family


3,091,314



3,125,505



3,193,339



2,988,940



2,922,432

(4
)

6

Mixed use and other


1,652,759



1,685,018



1,588,584



1,439,186



1,437,328

(8
)

15

Home equity


455,683



445,028



427,043



356,313



340,349

10


34

Residential real estate












Residential real estate loans for investment


3,561,417



3,456,009



3,252,649



2,933,157



2,746,916

12


30

Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies


86,952



114,985



92,355



88,503



90,911

(99
)

(4
)

Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies


36,790



41,771



43,034



45,675



52,439

(48
)

(30
)


Total core loans

$

29,108,500


$
28,804,138


$
28,363,712


$
26,259,487


$
25,402,132

4
%

15
%















Niche loans:












Commercial












Franchise

$

1,262,555


$
1,268,521


$
1,191,686


$
1,150,460


$
1,122,302

(2
)%

12
%

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit


1,019,543



893,854



750,462



593,519



403,245

57


NM

Community Advantage - homeowners association


525,492



525,446



501,645



491,722



475,832

0


10

Insurance agency lending


1,070,979



1,044,329



1,048,686



1,030,119



964,022

10


11

Premium Finance receivables












U.S. property & casualty insurance


6,486,663



6,447,625



6,253,271



6,142,654



6,113,993

2


6

Canada property & casualty insurance


753,199



824,417



878,410



958,099



826,026

(35
)

(9
)

Life insurance


8,365,140



8,147,145



7,996,899



7,962,115



7,872,033

11


6

Consumer and other


116,319



99,562



82,676



87,356



51,121

68


NM


Total niche loans

$

19,599,890


$
19,250,899


$
18,703,735


$
18,416,044


$
17,828,574

7
%

10
%















Total loans, net of unearned income

$

48,708,390


$
48,055,037


$
47,067,447


$
44,675,531


$
43,230,706

6
%

13
%




(1)


Annualized.







TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES









% Growth From


(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31,




2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2024
Dec 31,


2024

(1)

Mar 31, 2024



Balance:












Non-interest-bearing

$

11,201,859


$
11,410,018


$
10,739,132


$
10,031,440


$
9,908,183

(7
)%

13
%

NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits


6,340,168



5,865,546



5,466,932



5,053,909



5,720,947

33


11

Wealth management deposits

(2)


1,408,790



1,469,064



1,303,354



1,490,711



1,347,817

(17
)

5

Money market


18,074,733



17,975,191



17,713,726



16,320,017



15,617,717

2


16

Savings


6,576,251



6,372,499



6,183,249



5,882,179



5,959,774

13


10

Time certificates of deposit


9,968,237



9,420,031



9,998,573



9,270,770



7,894,420

24


26

Total deposits

$

53,570,038


$
52,512,349


$
51,404,966


$
48,049,026


$
46,448,858

8
%

15
%



Mix:












Non-interest-bearing


21

%


22
%


21
%


21
%


21
%



NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits


12



11



11



11



12




Wealth management deposits

(2)


3



3



3



3



3




Money market


34



34



34



34



34




Savings


12



12



12



12



13




Time certificates of deposit


18



18



19



19



17




Total deposits


100

%


100
%


100
%


100
%


100
%






(1)


Annualized.




(2)


Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.







TABLE 3


:


TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS




As of


March 31, 2025




























































































(Dollars in thousands)


Total Time




Certificates of




Deposit


Weighted-Average




Rate of Maturing




Time Certificates




of Deposit

1-3 months


$

3,845,120



4.34

%

4-6 months



2,345,184



3.81

7-9 months



2,694,739



3.72

10-12 months



711,206



3.62

13-18 months



210,063



3.03

19-24 months



87,336



2.72

24+ months



74,589



2.47

Total


$

9,968,237



3.94

%









TABLE 4


:


QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES


Average Balance for three months ended,




Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,


(In thousands)



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents

(1)


$

3,520,048


$
3,934,016


$
2,413,728


$
1,485,481


$
1,254,332

Investment securities

(2)



8,409,735



8,090,271



8,276,576



8,203,764



8,349,796

FHLB and FRB stock



281,702



271,825



263,707



253,614



230,648

Liquidity management assets

(3)


$

12,211,485


$
12,296,112


$
10,954,011


$
9,942,859


$
9,834,776

Other earning assets

(3)(4)



13,140



20,528



17,542



15,257



15,081

Mortgage loans held-for-sale



286,710



378,707



376,251



347,236



290,275

Loans, net of unearned income

(3)(5)



47,833,380



47,153,014



45,920,586



43,819,354



42,129,893

Total earning assets

(3)


$

60,344,715


$
59,848,361


$
57,268,390


$
54,124,706


$
52,270,025

Allowance for loan and investment security losses



(375,371

)


(367,238
)


(383,736
)


(360,504
)


(361,734
)

Cash and due from banks



476,423



470,033



467,333



434,916



450,267

Other assets



3,661,275



3,642,949



3,563,296



3,294,066



3,244,137

Total assets


$

64,107,042


$
63,594,105


$
60,915,283


$
57,493,184


$
55,602,695












NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits


$

6,046,189


$
5,601,672


$
5,174,673


$
4,985,306


$
5,680,265

Wealth management deposits



1,574,480



1,430,163



1,362,747



1,531,865



1,510,203

Money market accounts



17,581,141



17,579,395



16,436,111



15,272,126



14,474,492

Savings accounts



6,479,444



6,288,727



6,096,746



5,878,844



5,792,118

Time deposits



9,406,126



9,702,948



9,598,109



8,546,172



7,148,456

Interest-bearing deposits


$

41,087,380


$
40,602,905


$
38,668,386


$
36,214,313


$
34,605,534

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



3,151,309



3,160,658



3,178,973



3,096,920



2,728,849

Other borrowings



582,139



577,786



622,792



587,262



627,711

Subordinated notes



298,306



298,225



298,135



410,331



437,893

Junior subordinated debentures



253,566



253,566



253,566



253,566



253,566

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

45,372,700


$
44,893,140


$
43,021,852


$
40,562,392


$
38,653,553

Non-interest-bearing deposits



10,732,156



10,718,738



10,271,613



9,879,134



9,972,646

Other liabilities



1,541,245



1,563,824



1,631,389



1,601,485



1,536,039

Equity



6,460,941



6,418,403



5,990,429



5,450,173



5,440,457

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

64,107,042


$
63,594,105


$
60,915,283


$
57,493,184


$
55,602,695












Net free funds/contribution

(6)


$

14,972,015


$
14,955,221


$
14,246,538


$
13,562,314


$
13,616,472




(1)


Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.






(2)


Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.






(3)


See


Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.






(4)


Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.






(5)


Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.






(6)


Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.







TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME


Net Interest Income for three months ended,




Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,


(In thousands)



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Interest income:










Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents


$

36,945


$
46,308


$
32,885


$
19,748


$
16,677

Investment securities



72,706



67,783



70,260



70,346



70,228

FHLB and FRB stock



5,307



5,157



5,451



4,974



4,478

Liquidity management assets

(1)


$

114,958


$
119,248


$
108,596


$
95,068


$
91,383

Other earning assets

(1)



92



310



282



235



198

Mortgage loans held-for-sale



4,246



5,623



6,233



5,434



4,146

Loans, net of unearned income

(1)



770,568



791,390



796,637



752,117



712,587