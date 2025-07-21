Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income of $384.6 Million for First Half of 2025

Stocks
Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record net income of $384.6 million for the first half of 2025, driven by strong loan growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation reported a record net income of $384.6 million for the first half of 2025, marking an increase from $339.7 million in the same period of 2024. In the second quarter alone, net income reached $195.5 million, up from $189.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The strong performance was driven by a stable net interest margin of 3.54% and significant growth in total loans and deposits. Total loans rose by $2.3 billion while total deposits increased by approximately $2.2 billion, indicating robust balance sheet growth. Additionally, wealth management and mortgage banking revenues showed improvements, although net gains on investment securities decreased. The company maintained a conservative approach to credit quality, with low levels of non-performing loans. CEO Timothy S. Crane expressed optimism for continued growth, citing the company’s strong customer relationships and market positioning.

Potential Positives

  • Record net income of $384.6 million, or $5.47 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase from $339.7 million, or $5.21 per diluted common share.
  • Record quarterly net income of $195.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $189.0 million for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total loans and deposits increased significantly, with total loans rising by $2.3 billion (19% annualized) and total deposits increasing by approximately $2.2 billion (17% annualized) in the second quarter of 2025.

Potential Negatives

  • Net gains on investment securities dropped significantly to approximately $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating potential volatility or issues with investment performance.
  • Despite record increases in total loans and deposits, there was only a modest decline in the net interest margin from 3.54% to 3.52%, suggesting challenges in improving profitability relative to earning assets.
  • The provision for credit losses remains notable at $22.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, despite a decrease from the previous quarter, indicating ongoing concerns about credit quality amidst economic uncertainties.

FAQ

What are Wintrust Financial's Q2 2025 earnings highlights?

Wintrust reported a record net income of $195.5 million and net interest income of $546.7 million for Q2 2025.

How did Wintrust perform compared to the previous year?

In Q2 2025, Wintrust's net income increased by 28% compared to $152.4 million in Q2 2024.

What drove Wintrust's loan and deposit growth in Q2 2025?

Loan growth was fueled by seasonal increases, totaling $2.3 billion. Deposits grew by $2.2 billion during this period.

How did Wintrust's net interest margin trend in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 3.52%, slightly down from 3.54% in Q1 2025 but stable overall.

What are the company's plans for future loan growth?

Wintrust expects loan growth in the mid-to-high single digits for the second half of 2025, supported by a strong pipeline.

Full Release



ROSEMONT, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $384.6 million, or $5.47 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, compared to net income of $339.7 million, or $5.21 per diluted common share for the same period of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of the year totaled a record $566.3 million, compared to $523.0 million for the first six months of 2024.



The Company recorded record quarterly net income of $195.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 totaled a record $289.3 million, as compared to $277.0 million for the first quarter of 2025.



Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on the momentum of a strong first quarter, we are pleased to deliver record results again this quarter, reflecting the underlying strength and momentum of our business. A combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin drove our record results in the second quarter of 2025.”



Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the second quarter remained within our expected range at 3.54% and we generated record net interest income driven by average earning asset growth. We expect a relatively stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth to drive net interest income higher in the third quarter.”




Highlights of the second quarter of 2025:




Comparative information to the


first quarter of 2025


, unless otherwise noted




  • Total loans increased by $2.3 billion, or 19% annualized.


  • Total deposits increased by approximately $2.2 billion, or 17% annualized.


  • Total assets increased by $3.1 billion, or 19% annualized.


  • Net interest income increased to $546.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong average earning asset growth.


    • Net interest margin was 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2025.




  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:


    • Wealth management revenue totaled $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.


    • Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. An unfavorable fair value mark of $1.4 million was offset by an increase in operational revenue of $4.1 million driven by higher origination volumes and improved production margin. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.


    • Net gains on investment securities totaled approximately $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.




  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:


    • Advertising and Marketing increased by $6.5 million and totaled $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the quarter was related to planned and primarily seasonal expenses in various sports sponsorships and other summer community sponsorship events.


    • Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.




  • Provision for credit losses totaled $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.


  • Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025.



Mr. Crane noted, “Solid loan growth in the second quarter totaled $2.3 billion, or 19% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with our diversified loan growth across all major loan portfolios and strong seasonal growth in our property & casualty insurance premium finance business. Loan pipelines remain strong and we expect loan growth in the mid-to-high single digits in the second half of the year. We continue to be prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $2.2 billion, or 17% on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by our deposit growth in the second quarter of 2025 resulting in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.4%. We continue to benefit from our customer relationships and unique market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and enhance our long-term franchise value.”



Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Disciplined credit management, supported by thorough portfolio reviews, has driven consistent positive outcomes by enabling early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and diversified in regard to maintaining our strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”



In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “We are proud of our second quarter performance and record results year to date. We expect our strong momentum to continue into the third quarter as our loan growth in the second quarter provides positive revenue momentum. The balance sheet growth in the second quarter highlights our enviable core deposit franchise and multifaceted business model. Our commitment to growing net interest income, disciplined expense control and conservative credit standards should lead to increasing our franchise value.”



The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.



SUMMARY OF RESULTS:




BALANCE SHEET



Total assets increased $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $2.3 billion compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven by growth across all major loan portfolios, including seasonally higher Premium Finance Receivables - Property and Casualty portfolio.



Total liabilities increased by $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by a $2.2 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the second quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.4%.



On May 22, 2025, the Company completed the issuance of $425 million of Series F Preferred Stock. The issuance was in contemplation of redeeming $412.5 million of Series D and Series E preferred stock that was expected to reprice at rates higher than existing market rates. The Series D and Series E Preferred Stock were redeemed on July 15, 2025. The Tier 1 capital ratio, Total capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio noted in the “Selected Financial Highlights” would have been 10.8%, 12.3%, and 9.6%, respectively, if the Series D and Series E Preferred Stock had been redeemed as of June 30, 2025.



For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.




NET INTEREST INCOME



For the second quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $546.7 million, an increase of $20.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $20.2 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to average earning asset growth of $1.9 billion, or 12% annualized.



Net interest margin was largely stable at 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2025, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined two basis points during the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to a five basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. These declines were partially offset by a two basis point reduction in funding cost on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the first quarter of 2025.



For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.




ASSET QUALITY



The allowance for credit losses totaled $457.5 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase from $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $22.2 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the second quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to the macroeconomic outlook, partially offset by portfolio growth. While future economic performance remains uncertain, lower volatility in equity markets at the end of the second quarter reduced the provision related to macroeconomic uncertainty. This reduction was partially offset by qualitative additions to the provision that reflect widening credit spreads. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.



Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.



Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.7 million compared to $12.6 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in both the first and second quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.



The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.



Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $212.5 million and comprised 0.31% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, as compared to $195.0 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $188.8 million and comprised 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025, as compared to $172.4 million and 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.




NON-INTEREST INCOME



Non-interest income totaled $124.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing $7.5 million, compared to $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.



Wealth management revenue increased by $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in activity following the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party that occurred in the first quarter of 2025. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.



Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to higher production revenue due to higher origination volumes and improved production margin. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.



Fees from covered call options increased by $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.



The Company recognized approximately $650,000 in net gains on investment securities in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.2 million in net gains in the first quarter of 2025. The net gains in the second quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.



For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.




NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Non-interest expense totaled $381.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing $15.4 million, compared to $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, remained stable in the second quarter of 2025 at 2.32%.



Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increased level of health insurance claims as well as higher mortgage and wealth management commissions expense attributable to an increase in mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter.



Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $18.8 million, which was a $6.5 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter was primarily driven by summer sports sponsorships and other summer community sponsorship events. Advertising and marketing expense are typically higher in the second and third quarters of the year.



The Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.



For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.




INCOME TAXES



The Company recorded income tax expense of $71.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $64.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 26.79% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $80,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 related to share-based compensation.




BUSINESS SUMMARY




Community


Banking



Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.



Mortgage banking revenue was $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2025.




Specialty Finance



Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $776.6 million, as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the second quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $289.8 million as of June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2025.




Wealth Management



Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the first quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $53.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.




ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS




Business Combination



On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of June 30, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.




WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION




Key Operating


Measures



Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:







% or



(1)





basis point (bp) change from




1st Quarter




2025


% or




basis point (bp) change from




2nd Quarter




2024




Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Net income


$

195,527


$
189,039


$
152,388

3

%

28

%

Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)

(2)



289,322



277,018



251,404

4



15


Net income per common share – Diluted



2.78



2.69



2.32

3



20


Cash dividends declared per common share



0.50



0.50



0.45






11


Net revenue

(3)



670,783



643,108



591,757

4



13


Net interest income



546,694



526,474



470,610

4



16


Net interest margin



3.52

%


3.54
%


3.50
%
(2
)
bps

2

bps

Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)

(2)



3.54



3.56



3.52

(2
)


2


Net overhead ratio

(4)



1.57



1.58



1.53

(1
)


4


Return on average assets



1.19



1.20



1.07

(1
)


12


Return on average common equity



12.07



12.21



11.61

(14
)


46


Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

(2)



14.44



14.72



13.49

(28
)


95



At end of period












Total assets


$

68,983,318


$
65,870,066


$
59,781,516

19

%

15

%

Total loans

(5)



51,041,679



48,708,390



44,675,531

19



14


Total deposits



55,816,811



53,570,038



48,049,026

17



16


Total shareholders’ equity



7,225,696



6,600,537



5,536,628

38



31





(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.


(2)


See


Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.






(3)


Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.






(4)


The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.






(5)


Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.




Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at

www.wintrust.com

by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”






WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION




Selected Financial


Highlights


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024


Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):























Total assets


$

68,983,318


$
65,870,066


$
64,879,668


$
63,788,424


$
59,781,516




Total loans

(1)



51,041,679



48,708,390



48,055,037



47,067,447



44,675,531




Total deposits



55,816,811



53,570,038



52,512,349



51,404,966



48,049,026




Total shareholders’ equity



7,225,696



6,600,537



6,344,297



6,399,714



5,536,628





Selected Statements of Income Data:













Net interest income


$

546,694


$
526,474


$
525,148


$
502,583


$
470,610


$

1,073,168


$
934,804

Net revenue

(2)



670,783



643,108



638,599



615,730



591,757



1,313,891



1,196,531

Net income



195,527



189,039



185,362



170,001



152,388



384,566



339,682

Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)

(3)



289,322



277,018



270,060



255,043



251,404



566,340



523,033

Net income per common share – Basic



2.82



2.73



2.68



2.51



2.35



5.55



5.28

Net income per common share – Diluted



2.78



2.69



2.63



2.47



2.32



5.47



5.21

Cash dividends declared per common share



0.50



0.50



0.45



0.45



0.45



1.00



0.90


Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:














Performance Ratios:













Net interest margin



3.52

%


3.54
%


3.49
%


3.49
%


3.50
%


3.53

%


3.53
%

Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)

(3)



3.54



3.56



3.51



3.51



3.52



3.55



3.56

Non-interest income to average assets



0.76



0.74



0.71



0.74



0.85



0.75



0.93

Non-interest expense to average assets



2.32



2.32



2.31



2.36



2.38



2.32



2.40

Net overhead ratio

(4)



1.57



1.58



1.60



1.62



1.53



1.57



1.46

Return on average assets



1.19



1.20



1.16



1.11



1.07



1.19



1.21

Return on average common equity



12.07



12.21



11.82



11.63



11.61



12.14



13.01

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

(3)



14.44



14.72



14.29



13.92



13.49



14.57



15.12

Average total assets


$

65,840,345


$
64,107,042


$
63,594,105


$
60,915,283


$
57,493,184


$

64,978,481


$
56,547,939

Average total shareholders’ equity



6,862,040



6,460,941



6,418,403



5,990,429



5,450,173



6,662,598



5,445,315

Average loans to average deposits ratio



93.0

%


92.3
%


91.9
%


93.8
%


95.1
%


92.7

%


94.8
%

Period-end loans to deposits ratio



91.4



90.9



91.5



91.6



93.0





Common Share Data at end of period:













Market price per common share


$

123.98


$
112.46


$
124.71


$
108.53


$
98.56




Book value per common share



95.43



92.47



89.21



90.06



82.97




Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

(3)



81.86



78.83



75.39



76.15



72.01




Common shares outstanding



66,937,732



66,919,325



66,495,227



66,481,543



61,760,139





Other Data at end of period:













Common equity to assets ratio



9.3

%


9.4
%


9.1
%


9.4
%


8.6
%



Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)

(3)



8.0



8.1



7.8



8.1



7.5




Tier 1 leverage ratio

(5)



10.2



9.6



9.4



9.6



9.3





Risk-based capital ratios:













Tier 1 capital ratio

(5)



11.4



10.8



10.7



10.6



10.3




Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

(5)



10.0



10.1



9.9



9.8



9.5




Total capital ratio

(5)



12.9



12.5



12.3



12.2



12.1




Allowance for credit losses

(6)


$

457,461


$
448,387


$
437,060


$
436,193


$
437,560




Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans



0.90

%


0.92
%


0.91
%


0.93
%


0.98
%



Number of:













Bank subsidiaries



16



16



16



16



15




Banking offices



208



208



205



203



177







(1)


Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.






(2)


Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.






(3)


See


Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.






(4)


The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.






(5)


Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.






(6)


The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.









WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)




Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,


(In thousands)



2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


Assets










Cash and due from banks


$

695,501


$
616,216


$
452,017


$
725,465


$
415,462

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements



63



63



6,519



5,663



62

Interest-bearing deposits with banks



4,569,618



4,238,237



4,409,753



3,648,117



2,824,314

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



4,885,715



4,220,305



4,141,482



3,912,232



4,329,957

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost



3,502,186



3,564,490



3,613,263



3,677,420



3,755,924

Trading account securities














4,072



3,472



4,134

Equity securities with readily determinable fair value



273,722



270,442



215,412



125,310



112,173

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock



282,087



281,893



281,407



266,908



256,495

Brokerage customer receivables














18,102



16,662



13,682

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value



299,606



316,804



331,261



461,067



411,851

Loans, net of unearned income



51,041,679



48,708,390



48,055,037



47,067,447



44,675,531

Allowance for loan losses



(391,654

)


(378,207
)


(364,017
)


(360,279
)


(363,719
)

Net loans



50,650,025



48,330,183



47,691,020



46,707,168



44,311,812

Premises, software and equipment, net



776,324



776,679



779,130



772,002



722,295

Lease investments, net



289,768



280,472



278,264



270,171



275,459

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



1,610,025



1,598,255



1,739,334



1,721,090



1,671,334

Receivable on unsettled securities sales



240,039



463,023








551,031






Goodwill



798,144



796,932



796,942



800,780



655,955

Other acquisition-related intangible assets



110,495



116,072



121,690



123,866



20,607


Total assets


$

68,983,318


$
65,870,066


$
64,879,668


$
63,788,424


$
59,781,516


Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity










Deposits:










Non-interest-bearing


$

10,877,166


$
11,201,859


$
11,410,018


$
10,739,132


$
10,031,440

Interest-bearing



44,939,645



42,368,179



41,102,331



40,665,834



38,017,586

Total deposits



55,816,811



53,570,038



52,512,349



51,404,966



48,049,026

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



3,151,309



3,151,309



3,151,309



3,171,309



3,176,309

Other borrowings



625,392



529,269



534,803



647,043



606,579

Subordinated notes



298,458



298,360



298,283



298,188



298,113

Junior subordinated debentures



253,566



253,566



253,566



253,566



253,566

Payable on unsettled securities sales



39,105





















Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



1,572,981



1,466,987



1,785,061



1,613,638



1,861,295

Total liabilities



61,757,622



59,269,529



58,535,371



57,388,710



54,244,888

Shareholders’ Equity:










Preferred stock



837,500



412,500



412,500



412,500



412,500

Common stock



67,025



67,007



66,560



66,546



61,825

Surplus



2,495,637



2,494,347



2,482,561



2,470,228



1,964,645

Treasury stock



(9,156

)


(9,156
)


(6,153
)


(6,098
)


(5,760
)

Retained earnings



4,200,923



4,045,854



3,897,164



3,748,715



3,615,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(366,233

)


(410,015
)


(508,335
)


(292,177
)


(512,198
)

Total shareholders’ equity



7,225,696



6,600,537



6,344,297



6,399,714



5,536,628


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

68,983,318


$
65,870,066


$
64,879,668


$
63,788,424


$
59,781,516









WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30,




2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024


Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$

797,997


$
768,362


$
789,038


$
794,163


$
749,812


$

1,566,359


$
1,460,153

Mortgage loans held-for-sale


4,872



4,246



5,623



6,233



5,434



9,118



9,580

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


34,317



36,766



46,256



32,608



19,731



71,083



36,389

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements


276



179



53



277



17



455



36

Investment securities


78,053



72,016



67,066



69,592



69,779



150,069



139,457

Trading account securities








11



6



11



13



11



31

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock


5,393



5,307



5,157



5,451



4,974



10,700



9,452

Brokerage customer receivables








78



302



269



219



78



394

Total interest income


920,908



886,965



913,501



908,604



849,979



1,807,873



1,655,492


Interest expense












Interest on deposits


333,470



320,233



346,388



362,019



335,703



653,703



635,235

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances


25,724



25,441



26,050



26,254



24,797



51,165



46,845

Interest on other borrowings


6,957



6,792



7,519



9,013



8,700



13,749



17,948

Interest on subordinated notes


3,735



3,714



3,733



3,712



5,185



7,449



10,672

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


4,328



4,311



4,663



5,023



4,984



8,639



9,988

Total interest expense


374,214



360,491



388,353



406,021



379,369



734,705



720,688


Net interest income


546,694



526,474



525,148



502,583



470,610



1,073,168



934,804

Provision for credit losses


22,234



23,963



16,979



22,334



40,061



46,197



61,734

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


524,460



502,511



508,169



480,249



430,549



1,026,971



873,070


Non-interest income












Wealth management


36,821



34,042



38,775



37,224



35,413



70,863



70,228

Mortgage banking


23,170



20,529



20,452



15,974



29,124



43,699



56,787

Service charges on deposit accounts


19,502



19,362



18,864



16,430



15,546



38,864



30,357

Gains (losses) on investment securities, net


650



3,196



(2,835
)


3,189



(4,282
)


3,846



(2,956
)

Fees from covered call options


5,624



3,446



2,305



988



2,056



9,070



6,903

Trading gains (losses), net


151



(64
)


(113
)


(130
)


70



87



747

Operating lease income, net


15,166



15,287



15,327



15,335



13,938



30,453



28,048

Other


23,005



20,836



20,676



24,137



29,282



43,841



71,613

Total non-interest income


124,089



116,634



113,451



113,147



121,147



240,723



261,727


Non-interest expense












Salaries and employee benefits


219,541



211,526



212,133



211,261



198,541



431,067



393,714

Software and equipment


36,522



34,717



34,258



31,574



29,231



71,239



56,962

Operating lease equipment


10,757



10,471



10,263



10,518



10,834



21,228



21,517

Occupancy, net


20,228



20,778



20,597



19,945



19,585



41,006



38,671

Data processing


12,110



11,274



10,957



9,984



9,503



23,384



18,795

Advertising and marketing


18,761



12,272



13,097



18,239



17,436



31,033



30,476

Professional fees


9,243



9,044



11,334



9,783



9,967



18,287



19,520

Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets


5,580



5,618



5,773



4,042



1,122



11,198



2,280

FDIC insurance


10,971



10,926



10,640



10,512



10,429



21,897



24,966

Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net


505



643



397



(938
)


(259
)


1,148



133

Other


37,243



38,821



39,090



35,767



33,964



76,064



66,464

Total non-interest expense


381,461



366,090



368,539



360,687



340,353



747,551



673,498

Income before taxes


267,088



253,055



253,081



232,709



211,343



520,143



461,299

Income tax expense


71,561



64,016



67,719



62,708



58,955



135,577



121,617


Net income

$

195,527


$
189,039


$
185,362


$
170,001


$
152,388


$

384,566


$
339,682

Preferred stock dividends


6,991



6,991



6,991



6,991



6,991



13,982



13,982


Net income applicable to common shares

$

188,536


$
182,048


$
178,371


$
163,010


$
145,397


$

370,584


$
325,700


Net income per common share - Basic

$

2.82


$
2.73


$
2.68


$
2.51


$
2.35


$

5.55


$
5.28


Net income per common share - Diluted

$

2.78


$
2.69


$
2.63


$
2.47


$
2.32


$

5.47


$
5.21


Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.50


$
0.50


$
0.45


$
0.45


$
0.45


$

1.00


$
0.90

Weighted average common shares outstanding


66,931



66,726



66,491



64,888



61,839



66,829



61,660

Dilutive potential common shares


888



923



1,233



1,053



926



903



901

Average common shares and dilutive common shares


67,819



67,649



67,724



65,941



62,765



67,732



62,561









TABLE 1


:


LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES









% Growth From

(1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024
Mar 31,


2025

(2)
Jun 30,


2024



Balance:











Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies

$

192,633


$
181,580


$
189,774


$
314,693


$
281,103

24
%
(31
)%

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies


106,973



135,224



141,487



146,374



130,748

(84
)
(18
)

Total mortgage loans held-for-sale

$

299,606


$
316,804


$
331,261


$
461,067


$
411,851

(22
)%
(27
)%














Core loans:











Commercial











Commercial and industrial

$

7,028,247


$
6,871,206


$
6,867,422


$
6,774,683


$
6,236,290

9
%
13
%

Asset-based lending


1,663,693



1,701,962



1,611,001



1,709,685



1,465,867

(9
)
13

Municipal


771,785



798,646



826,653



827,125



747,357

(13
)
3

Leases


2,757,331



2,680,943



2,537,325



2,443,721



2,439,128

11

13

Commercial real estate











Residential construction


59,027



55,849



48,617



73,088



55,019

23

7

Commercial construction


2,165,263



2,086,797



2,065,775



1,984,240



1,866,701

15

16

Land


304,827



306,235



319,689



346,362



338,831

(2
)
(10
)

Office


1,601,208



1,641,555



1,656,109



1,675,286



1,585,312

(10
)
1

Industrial


2,824,889



2,677,555



2,628,576



2,527,932



2,307,455

22

22

Retail


1,452,351



1,402,837



1,374,655



1,404,586



1,365,753

14

6

Multi-family


3,200,578



3,091,314



3,125,505



3,193,339



2,988,940

14

7

Mixed use and other


1,683,867



1,652,759



1,685,018



1,588,584



1,439,186

8

17

Home equity


466,815



455,683



445,028



427,043



356,313

10

31

Residential real estate











Residential real estate loans for investment


3,814,715



3,561,417



3,456,009



3,252,649



2,933,157

29

30

Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies


80,800



86,952



114,985



92,355



88,503

(28
)
(9
)

Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies


53,267



36,790



41,771



43,034



45,675

NM
17


Total core loans

$

29,928,663


$
29,108,500


$
28,804,138


$
28,363,712


$
26,259,487

11
%
14
%














Niche loans:











Commercial











Franchise

$

1,286,265


$
1,262,555


$
1,268,521


$
1,191,686


$
1,150,460

8
%
12
%

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit


1,232,530



1,019,543



893,854



750,462



593,519

84

NM

Community Advantage - homeowners association


526,595



525,492



525,446



501,645



491,722

1

7

Insurance agency lending


1,120,985



1,070,979



1,044,329



1,048,686



1,030,119

19

9

Premium Finance receivables











U.S. property & casualty insurance


7,378,340



6,486,663



6,447,625



6,253,271



6,142,654

55

20

Canada property & casualty insurance


944,836



753,199



824,417



878,410



958,099

NM
(1
)

Life insurance


8,506,960



8,365,140



8,147,145



7,996,899



7,962,115

7

7

Consumer and other


116,505



116,319



99,562



82,676



87,356

1

33


Total niche loans

$

21,113,016


$
19,599,890


$
19,250,899


$
18,703,735


$
18,416,044

31
%
15
%














Total loans, net of unearned income

$

51,041,679


$
48,708,390


$
48,055,037


$
47,067,447


$
44,675,531

19
%
14
%




(1)


NM - Not Meaningful.






(2)


Annualized.







TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES









% Growth From


(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,




2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Sep 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2024
Mar 31,


2025

(1)

Jun 30,


2024



Balance:












Non-interest-bearing

$

10,877,166


$
11,201,859


$
11,410,018


$
10,739,132


$
10,031,440

(12
)%

8
%

NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits


6,795,725



6,340,168



5,865,546



5,466,932



5,053,909

29


34

Wealth management deposits

(2)


1,595,764



1,408,790



1,469,064



1,303,354



1,490,711

53


7

Money market


19,556,041



18,074,733



17,975,191



17,713,726



16,320,017

33


20

Savings


6,659,419



6,576,251



6,372,499



6,183,249



5,882,179

5


13

Time certificates of deposit


10,332,696



9,968,237



9,420,031



9,998,573



9,270,770

15


11

Total deposits

$

55,816,811


$
53,570,038


$
52,512,349


$
51,404,966


$
48,049,026

17
%

16
%



Mix:












Non-interest-bearing


19

%


21
%


22
%


21
%


21
%



NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits


12



12



11



11



11




Wealth management deposits

(2)


3



3



3



3



3




Money market


35



34



34



34



34




Savings


12



12



12



12



12




Time certificates of deposit


19



18



18



19



19




Total deposits


100

%


100
%


100
%


100
%


100
%






(1)


Annualized.




(2)


Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.







TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS




As of


June 30, 2025




























































































(Dollars in thousands)


Total Time




Certificates of




Deposit


Weighted-Average




Rate of Maturing




Time Certificates




of Deposit

1-3 months


$

2,486,694



3.92

%

4-6 months



4,464,126



3.80

7-9 months



2,187,365



3.74

10-12 months



771,114



3.64

13-18 months



262,094



3.41

19-24 months



99,689



2.92

24+ months



61,614



2.36

Total


$

10,332,696



3.78

%









TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES


Average Balance for three months ended,




Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,


(In thousands)



2025



2025



2024



2024



2024

Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents

(1)


$

3,308,199


$
3,520,048


$
3,934,016


$
2,413,728


$
1,485,481

Investment securities

(2)



8,801,560



8,409,735



8,090,271



8,276,576



8,203,764

FHLB and FRB stock

(3)



282,001



281,702



271,825



263,707



253,614

Liquidity management assets

(4)


$

12,391,760


$
12,211,485


$
12,296,112


$
10,954,011


$
9,942,859

Other earning assets

(4) (5)









13,140



20,528



17,542



15,257

Mortgage loans held-for-sale



310,534



286,710



378,707



376,251



347,236

Loans, net of unearned income

(4) (6)



49,517,635



47,833,380



47,153,014



45,920,586



43,819,354

Total earning assets

(4)


$

62,219,929


$
60,344,715


$
59,848,361


$
57,268,390


$
54,124,706

Allowance for loan and investment security losses



(398,685

)


(375,371
)


(367,238
)


(383,736
)


(360,504
)

Cash and due from banks



478,707



476,423



470,033



467,333



434,916

Other assets



3,540,394



3,661,275



3,642,949



3,563,296



3,294,066

Total assets


$

65,840,345


$
64,107,042


$
63,594,105


$
60,915,283


$
57,493,184












NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits


$

6,423,050


$
6,046,189


$
5,601,672


$
5,174,673


$
4,985,306

Wealth management deposits



1,552,989



1,574,480



1,430,163



1,362,747



1,531,865

Money market accounts



18,184,754



17,581,141



17,579,395



16,436,111



15,272,126

Savings accounts



6,578,698



6,479,444



6,288,727



6,096,746



5,878,844

Time deposits



9,841,702



9,406,126



9,702,948



9,598,109



8,546,172

Interest-bearing deposits


$

42,581,193


$
41,087,380


$
40,602,905


$
38,668,386


$
36,214,313

FHLB advances

(3)



3,151,310



3,151,309



3,160,658



3,178,973



3,096,920

Other borrowings



593,657



582,139



577,786



622,792



587,262

Subordinated notes



298,398



298,306



298,225



298,135



410,331

Junior subordinated debentures



253,566



253,566



253,566



253,566



253,566

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

46,878,124


$
45,372,700


$
44,893,140


$
43,021,852


$
40,562,392

Non-interest-bearing deposits



10,643,798



10,732,156



10,718,738



10,271,613



9,879,134

Other liabilities



1,456,383



1,541,245



1,563,824



1,631,389



1,601,485

Equity



6,862,040



6,460,941



6,418,403



5,990,429



5,450,173

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

65,840,345


$
64,107,042


$
63,594,105


$
60,915,283


$
57,493,184












Net free funds/contribution

(6)


$

15,341,805


$
14,972,015


$
14,955,221


$
14,246,538


$
13,562,314




(1)


Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.






(2)


Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.






(3)


Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)






(4)


See


Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.






(5)


Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.






(6)


Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.






(7)


Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.







TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME


Net Interest Income for three months ended,




Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,


(In thousands)



2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


Interest income:










Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents


$

34,593


$
36,945


$
46,308


$
32,885


$
19,748

Investment securities



78,733



72,706



67,783



70,260



70,346

FHLB and FRB stock

(1)



5,393



5,307



5,157



5,451



4,974

Liquidity management assets

(2)


$

118,719


$
114,958


$
119,248


$
108,596


$
95,068

Other earning assets

(2)









92



310



282



235

Mortgage loans held-for-sale



4,872



4,246



5,623



6,233



5,434

Loans, net of unearned income

(2)