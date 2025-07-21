Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income of $384.6 Million for First Half of 2025

Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record net income of $384.6 million for the first half of 2025, driven by strong loan growth.

Wintrust Financial Corporation reported a record net income of $384.6 million for the first half of 2025, marking an increase from $339.7 million in the same period of 2024. In the second quarter alone, net income reached $195.5 million, up from $189.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The strong performance was driven by a stable net interest margin of 3.54% and significant growth in total loans and deposits. Total loans rose by $2.3 billion while total deposits increased by approximately $2.2 billion, indicating robust balance sheet growth. Additionally, wealth management and mortgage banking revenues showed improvements, although net gains on investment securities decreased. The company maintained a conservative approach to credit quality, with low levels of non-performing loans. CEO Timothy S. Crane expressed optimism for continued growth, citing the company's strong customer relationships and market positioning.

Record net income of $384.6 million, or $5.47 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase from $339.7 million, or $5.21 per diluted common share.

Record quarterly net income of $195.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $189.0 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Total loans and deposits increased significantly, with total loans rising by $2.3 billion (19% annualized) and total deposits increasing by approximately $2.2 billion (17% annualized) in the second quarter of 2025.

Net gains on investment securities dropped significantly to approximately $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating potential volatility or issues with investment performance.

Despite record increases in total loans and deposits, there was only a modest decline in the net interest margin from 3.54% to 3.52%, suggesting challenges in improving profitability relative to earning assets.

The provision for credit losses remains notable at $22.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, despite a decrease from the previous quarter, indicating ongoing concerns about credit quality amidst economic uncertainties.

What are Wintrust Financial's Q2 2025 earnings highlights?

Wintrust reported a record net income of $195.5 million and net interest income of $546.7 million for Q2 2025.

How did Wintrust perform compared to the previous year?

In Q2 2025, Wintrust's net income increased by 28% compared to $152.4 million in Q2 2024.

What drove Wintrust's loan and deposit growth in Q2 2025?

Loan growth was fueled by seasonal increases, totaling $2.3 billion. Deposits grew by $2.2 billion during this period.

How did Wintrust's net interest margin trend in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for Q2 2025 was 3.52%, slightly down from 3.54% in Q1 2025 but stable overall.

What are the company's plans for future loan growth?

Wintrust expects loan growth in the mid-to-high single digits for the second half of 2025, supported by a strong pipeline.

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $384.6 million, or $5.47 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, compared to net income of $339.7 million, or $5.21 per diluted common share for the same period of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of the year totaled a record $566.3 million, compared to $523.0 million for the first six months of 2024.





The Company recorded record quarterly net income of $195.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 totaled a record $289.3 million, as compared to $277.0 million for the first quarter of 2025.





Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on the momentum of a strong first quarter, we are pleased to deliver record results again this quarter, reflecting the underlying strength and momentum of our business. A combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin drove our record results in the second quarter of 2025.”





Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the second quarter remained within our expected range at 3.54% and we generated record net interest income driven by average earning asset growth. We expect a relatively stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth to drive net interest income higher in the third quarter.”







Highlights of the second quarter of 2025:









Comparative information to the





first quarter of 2025





, unless otherwise noted









Total loans increased by $2.3 billion, or 19% annualized.



Total loans increased by $2.3 billion, or 19% annualized.



Total deposits increased by approximately $2.2 billion, or 17% annualized.



Total deposits increased by approximately $2.2 billion, or 17% annualized.



Total assets increased by $3.1 billion, or 19% annualized.



Total assets increased by $3.1 billion, or 19% annualized.



Net interest income increased to $546.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong average earning asset growth.





Net interest margin was 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2025.







Net interest income increased to $546.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong average earning asset growth.



Non-interest income was impacted by the following:





Wealth management revenue totaled $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.





Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. An unfavorable fair value mark of $1.4 million was offset by an increase in operational revenue of $4.1 million driven by higher origination volumes and improved production margin. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.





Net gains on investment securities totaled approximately $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.







Non-interest income was impacted by the following:



Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:





Advertising and Marketing increased by $6.5 million and totaled $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the quarter was related to planned and primarily seasonal expenses in various sports sponsorships and other summer community sponsorship events.





Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.







Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:



Provision for credit losses totaled $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.



Provision for credit losses totaled $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.



Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025.







Mr. Crane noted, “Solid loan growth in the second quarter totaled $2.3 billion, or 19% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with our diversified loan growth across all major loan portfolios and strong seasonal growth in our property & casualty insurance premium finance business. Loan pipelines remain strong and we expect loan growth in the mid-to-high single digits in the second half of the year. We continue to be prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $2.2 billion, or 17% on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by our deposit growth in the second quarter of 2025 resulting in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.4%. We continue to benefit from our customer relationships and unique market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and enhance our long-term franchise value.”





Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Disciplined credit management, supported by thorough portfolio reviews, has driven consistent positive outcomes by enabling early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and diversified in regard to maintaining our strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”





In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “We are proud of our second quarter performance and record results year to date. We expect our strong momentum to continue into the third quarter as our loan growth in the second quarter provides positive revenue momentum. The balance sheet growth in the second quarter highlights our enviable core deposit franchise and multifaceted business model. Our commitment to growing net interest income, disciplined expense control and conservative credit standards should lead to increasing our franchise value.”





The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.





Graphs available at the following link:



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd030502-a094-4ebe-b02a-3c9bb828b393









SUMMARY OF RESULTS:









BALANCE SHEET







Total assets increased $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $2.3 billion compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven by growth across all major loan portfolios, including seasonally higher Premium Finance Receivables - Property and Casualty portfolio.





Total liabilities increased by $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by a $2.2 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the second quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.4%.





On May 22, 2025, the Company completed the issuance of $425 million of Series F Preferred Stock. The issuance was in contemplation of redeeming $412.5 million of Series D and Series E preferred stock that was expected to reprice at rates higher than existing market rates. The Series D and Series E Preferred Stock were redeemed on July 15, 2025. The Tier 1 capital ratio, Total capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio noted in the “Selected Financial Highlights” would have been 10.8%, 12.3%, and 9.6%, respectively, if the Series D and Series E Preferred Stock had been redeemed as of June 30, 2025.





For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.







NET INTEREST INCOME







For the second quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $546.7 million, an increase of $20.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $20.2 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to average earning asset growth of $1.9 billion, or 12% annualized.





Net interest margin was largely stable at 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2025, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined two basis points during the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to a five basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. These declines were partially offset by a two basis point reduction in funding cost on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the first quarter of 2025.





For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.







ASSET QUALITY







The allowance for credit losses totaled $457.5 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase from $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $22.2 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the second quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to the macroeconomic outlook, partially offset by portfolio growth. While future economic performance remains uncertain, lower volatility in equity markets at the end of the second quarter reduced the provision related to macroeconomic uncertainty. This reduction was partially offset by qualitative additions to the provision that reflect widening credit spreads. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.





Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.





Net charge-offs totaled $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.7 million compared to $12.6 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in both the first and second quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.





The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.





Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $212.5 million and comprised 0.31% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, as compared to $195.0 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $188.8 million and comprised 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025, as compared to $172.4 million and 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.







NON-INTEREST INCOME







Non-interest income totaled $124.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing $7.5 million, compared to $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.





Wealth management revenue increased by $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in activity following the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party that occurred in the first quarter of 2025. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.





Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to higher production revenue due to higher origination volumes and improved production margin. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.





Fees from covered call options increased by $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.





The Company recognized approximately $650,000 in net gains on investment securities in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.2 million in net gains in the first quarter of 2025. The net gains in the second quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.





For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Non-interest expense totaled $381.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing $15.4 million, compared to $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, remained stable in the second quarter of 2025 at 2.32%.





Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increased level of health insurance claims as well as higher mortgage and wealth management commissions expense attributable to an increase in mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter.





Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $18.8 million, which was a $6.5 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the second quarter was primarily driven by summer sports sponsorships and other summer community sponsorship events. Advertising and marketing expense are typically higher in the second and third quarters of the year.





The Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.





For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.







INCOME TAXES







The Company recorded income tax expense of $71.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $64.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 26.79% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $80,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 related to share-based compensation.







BUSINESS SUMMARY









Community





Banking







Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.





Mortgage banking revenue was $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2025.







Specialty Finance







Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $776.6 million, as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the second quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $289.8 million as of June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2025.







Wealth Management







Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the first quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $53.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.







ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS









Business Combination







On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of June 30, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.







WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION









Key Operating





Measures







Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:







































% or







(1)











basis point (bp) change from









1st Quarter









2025













% or









basis point (bp) change from









2nd Quarter









2024





















Three Months Ended

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Jun 30, 2025











Mar 31, 2025









Jun 30, 2024













Net income











$









195,527















$





189,039













$





152,388









3









%









28









%









Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)



(2)

















289,322



















277,018

















251,404









4

















15

















Net income per common share – Diluted















2.78



















2.69

















2.32









3

















20

















Cash dividends declared per common share















0.50



















0.50

















0.45









—

















11

















Net revenue



(3)

















670,783



















643,108

















591,757









4

















13

















Net interest income















546,694



















526,474

















470,610









4

















16

















Net interest margin















3.52









%















3.54





%













3.50





%





(2





)





bps









2









bps









Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)



(2)

















3.54



















3.56

















3.52









(2





)













2

















Net overhead ratio



(4)

















1.57



















1.58

















1.53









(1





)













4

















Return on average assets















1.19



















1.20

















1.07









(1





)













12

















Return on average common equity















12.07



















12.21

















11.61









(14





)













46

















Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



(2)

















14.44



















14.72

















13.49









(28





)













95



















At end of period



























































Total assets











$









68,983,318















$





65,870,066













$





59,781,516









19









%









15









%









Total loans



(5)

















51,041,679



















48,708,390

















44,675,531









19

















14

















Total deposits















55,816,811



















53,570,038

















48,049,026









17

















16

















Total shareholders’ equity















7,225,696



















6,600,537

















5,536,628









38

















31





















(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.





(2)





See





Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.













(3)





Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.













(4)





The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.













(5)





Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.









Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at



www.wintrust.com



by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”











WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION









Selected Financial





Highlights





















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Jun 30,





2025











Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024







Jun 30,





2025











Jun 30,





2024











Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):







































































































Total assets











$









68,983,318















$





65,870,066













$





64,879,668













$





63,788,424













$





59,781,516

























Total loans



(1)

















51,041,679



















48,708,390

















48,055,037

















47,067,447

















44,675,531

























Total deposits















55,816,811



















53,570,038

















52,512,349

















51,404,966

















48,049,026

























Total shareholders’ equity















7,225,696



















6,600,537

















6,344,297

















6,399,714

















5,536,628



























Selected Statements of Income Data:































































Net interest income











$









546,694















$





526,474













$





525,148













$





502,583













$





470,610











$









1,073,168















$





934,804













Net revenue



(2)

















670,783



















643,108

















638,599

















615,730

















591,757















1,313,891



















1,196,531













Net income















195,527



















189,039

















185,362

















170,001

















152,388















384,566



















339,682













Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)



(3)

















289,322



















277,018

















270,060

















255,043

















251,404















566,340



















523,033













Net income per common share – Basic















2.82



















2.73

















2.68

















2.51

















2.35















5.55



















5.28













Net income per common share – Diluted















2.78



















2.69

















2.63

















2.47

















2.32















5.47



















5.21













Cash dividends declared per common share















0.50



















0.50

















0.45

















0.45

















0.45















1.00



















0.90















Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:

































































Performance Ratios:































































Net interest margin















3.52









%















3.54





%













3.49





%













3.49





%













3.50





%











3.53









%















3.53





%









Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)



(3)

















3.54



















3.56

















3.51

















3.51

















3.52















3.55



















3.56













Non-interest income to average assets















0.76



















0.74

















0.71

















0.74

















0.85















0.75



















0.93













Non-interest expense to average assets















2.32



















2.32

















2.31

















2.36

















2.38















2.32



















2.40













Net overhead ratio



(4)

















1.57



















1.58

















1.60

















1.62

















1.53















1.57



















1.46













Return on average assets















1.19



















1.20

















1.16

















1.11

















1.07















1.19



















1.21













Return on average common equity















12.07



















12.21

















11.82

















11.63

















11.61















12.14



















13.01













Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



(3)

















14.44



















14.72

















14.29

















13.92

















13.49















14.57



















15.12













Average total assets











$









65,840,345















$





64,107,042













$





63,594,105













$





60,915,283













$





57,493,184











$









64,978,481















$





56,547,939













Average total shareholders’ equity















6,862,040



















6,460,941

















6,418,403

















5,990,429

















5,450,173















6,662,598



















5,445,315













Average loans to average deposits ratio















93.0









%















92.3





%













91.9





%













93.8





%













95.1





%











92.7









%















94.8





%









Period-end loans to deposits ratio















91.4



















90.9

















91.5

















91.6

















93.0



























Common Share Data at end of period:































































Market price per common share











$









123.98















$





112.46













$





124.71













$





108.53













$





98.56

























Book value per common share















95.43



















92.47

















89.21

















90.06

















82.97

























Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



(3)

















81.86



















78.83

















75.39

















76.15

















72.01

























Common shares outstanding















66,937,732



















66,919,325

















66,495,227

















66,481,543

















61,760,139



























Other Data at end of period:































































Common equity to assets ratio















9.3









%















9.4





%













9.1





%













9.4





%













8.6





%





















Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)



(3)

















8.0



















8.1

















7.8

















8.1

















7.5

























Tier 1 leverage ratio



(5)

















10.2



















9.6

















9.4

















9.6

















9.3



























Risk-based capital ratios:































































Tier 1 capital ratio



(5)

















11.4



















10.8

















10.7

















10.6

















10.3

























Common equity tier 1 capital ratio



(5)

















10.0



















10.1

















9.9

















9.8

















9.5

























Total capital ratio



(5)

















12.9



















12.5

















12.3

















12.2

















12.1

























Allowance for credit losses



(6)













$









457,461















$





448,387













$





437,060













$





436,193













$





437,560

























Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans















0.90









%















0.92





%













0.91





%













0.93





%













0.98





%





















Number of:





























































Bank subsidiaries















16



















16

















16

















16

















15

























Banking offices















208



















208

















205

















203

















177





























(1)





Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.













(2)





Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.













(3)





See





Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.













(4)





The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.













(5)





Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.













(6)





The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



















WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION



















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)



















Jun 30,











Mar 31,









Dec 31,









Sep 30,









Jun 30,











(In thousands)

















2025



















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024















Assets



















































Cash and due from banks











$









695,501















$





616,216













$





452,017













$





725,465













$





415,462













Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements















63



















63

















6,519

















5,663

















62













Interest-bearing deposits with banks















4,569,618



















4,238,237

















4,409,753

















3,648,117

















2,824,314













Available-for-sale securities, at fair value















4,885,715



















4,220,305

















4,141,482

















3,912,232

















4,329,957













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost















3,502,186



















3,564,490

















3,613,263

















3,677,420

















3,755,924













Trading account securities















—



















—

















4,072

















3,472

















4,134













Equity securities with readily determinable fair value















273,722



















270,442

















215,412

















125,310

















112,173













Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock















282,087



















281,893

















281,407

















266,908

















256,495













Brokerage customer receivables















—



















—

















18,102

















16,662

















13,682













Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value















299,606



















316,804

















331,261

















461,067

















411,851













Loans, net of unearned income















51,041,679



















48,708,390

















48,055,037

















47,067,447

















44,675,531













Allowance for loan losses















(391,654









)















(378,207





)













(364,017





)













(360,279





)













(363,719





)









Net loans















50,650,025



















48,330,183

















47,691,020

















46,707,168

















44,311,812













Premises, software and equipment, net















776,324



















776,679

















779,130

















772,002

















722,295













Lease investments, net















289,768



















280,472

















278,264

















270,171

















275,459













Accrued interest receivable and other assets















1,610,025



















1,598,255

















1,739,334

















1,721,090

















1,671,334













Receivable on unsettled securities sales















240,039



















463,023

















—

















551,031

















—













Goodwill















798,144



















796,932

















796,942

















800,780

















655,955













Other acquisition-related intangible assets















110,495



















116,072

















121,690

















123,866

















20,607















Total assets













$









68,983,318















$





65,870,066













$





64,879,668













$





63,788,424













$





59,781,516















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



















































Deposits:

















































Non-interest-bearing











$









10,877,166















$





11,201,859













$





11,410,018













$





10,739,132













$





10,031,440













Interest-bearing















44,939,645



















42,368,179

















41,102,331

















40,665,834

















38,017,586













Total deposits















55,816,811



















53,570,038

















52,512,349

















51,404,966

















48,049,026













Federal Home Loan Bank advances















3,151,309



















3,151,309

















3,151,309

















3,171,309

















3,176,309













Other borrowings















625,392



















529,269

















534,803

















647,043

















606,579













Subordinated notes















298,458



















298,360

















298,283

















298,188

















298,113













Junior subordinated debentures















253,566



















253,566

















253,566

















253,566

















253,566













Payable on unsettled securities sales















39,105



















—

















—

















—

















—













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities















1,572,981



















1,466,987

















1,785,061

















1,613,638

















1,861,295













Total liabilities















61,757,622



















59,269,529

















58,535,371

















57,388,710

















54,244,888













Shareholders’ Equity:

















































Preferred stock















837,500



















412,500

















412,500

















412,500

















412,500













Common stock















67,025



















67,007

















66,560

















66,546

















61,825













Surplus















2,495,637



















2,494,347

















2,482,561

















2,470,228

















1,964,645













Treasury stock















(9,156









)















(9,156





)













(6,153





)













(6,098





)













(5,760





)









Retained earnings















4,200,923



















4,045,854

















3,897,164

















3,748,715

















3,615,616













Accumulated other comprehensive loss















(366,233









)















(410,015





)













(508,335





)













(292,177





)













(512,198





)









Total shareholders’ equity















7,225,696



















6,600,537

















6,344,297

















6,399,714

















5,536,628















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













$









68,983,318















$





65,870,066













$





64,879,668













$





63,788,424













$





59,781,516



























WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Jun 30,









2025











Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024







Jun 30,





2025











Jun 30,





2024











Interest income



























































Interest and fees on loans







$









797,997















$





768,362













$





789,038













$





794,163













$





749,812











$









1,566,359















$





1,460,153













Mortgage loans held-for-sale











4,872



















4,246

















5,623

















6,233

















5,434















9,118



















9,580













Interest-bearing deposits with banks











34,317



















36,766

















46,256

















32,608

















19,731















71,083



















36,389













Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements











276



















179

















53

















277

















17















455



















36













Investment securities











78,053



















72,016

















67,066

















69,592

















69,779















150,069



















139,457













Trading account securities











—



















11

















6

















11

















13















11



















31













Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock











5,393



















5,307

















5,157

















5,451

















4,974















10,700



















9,452













Brokerage customer receivables











—



















78

















302

















269

















219















78



















394













Total interest income











920,908



















886,965

















913,501

















908,604

















849,979















1,807,873



















1,655,492















Interest expense



























































Interest on deposits











333,470



















320,233

















346,388

















362,019

















335,703















653,703



















635,235













Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances











25,724



















25,441

















26,050

















26,254

















24,797















51,165



















46,845













Interest on other borrowings











6,957



















6,792

















7,519

















9,013

















8,700















13,749



















17,948













Interest on subordinated notes











3,735



















3,714

















3,733

















3,712

















5,185















7,449



















10,672













Interest on junior subordinated debentures











4,328



















4,311

















4,663

















5,023

















4,984















8,639



















9,988













Total interest expense











374,214



















360,491

















388,353

















406,021

















379,369















734,705



















720,688















Net interest income













546,694



















526,474

















525,148

















502,583

















470,610















1,073,168



















934,804













Provision for credit losses











22,234



















23,963

















16,979

















22,334

















40,061















46,197



















61,734













Net interest income after provision for credit losses











524,460



















502,511

















508,169

















480,249

















430,549















1,026,971



















873,070















Non-interest income



























































Wealth management











36,821



















34,042

















38,775

















37,224

















35,413















70,863



















70,228













Mortgage banking











23,170



















20,529

















20,452

















15,974

















29,124















43,699



















56,787













Service charges on deposit accounts











19,502



















19,362

















18,864

















16,430

















15,546















38,864



















30,357













Gains (losses) on investment securities, net











650



















3,196

















(2,835





)













3,189

















(4,282





)











3,846



















(2,956





)









Fees from covered call options











5,624



















3,446

















2,305

















988

















2,056















9,070



















6,903













Trading gains (losses), net











151



















(64





)













(113





)













(130





)













70















87



















747













Operating lease income, net











15,166



















15,287

















15,327

















15,335

















13,938















30,453



















28,048













Other











23,005



















20,836

















20,676

















24,137

















29,282















43,841



















71,613













Total non-interest income











124,089



















116,634

















113,451

















113,147

















121,147















240,723



















261,727















Non-interest expense



























































Salaries and employee benefits











219,541



















211,526

















212,133

















211,261

















198,541















431,067



















393,714













Software and equipment











36,522



















34,717

















34,258

















31,574

















29,231















71,239



















56,962













Operating lease equipment











10,757



















10,471

















10,263

















10,518

















10,834















21,228



















21,517













Occupancy, net











20,228



















20,778

















20,597

















19,945

















19,585















41,006



















38,671













Data processing











12,110



















11,274

















10,957

















9,984

















9,503















23,384



















18,795













Advertising and marketing











18,761



















12,272

















13,097

















18,239

















17,436















31,033



















30,476













Professional fees











9,243



















9,044

















11,334

















9,783

















9,967















18,287



















19,520













Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets











5,580



















5,618

















5,773

















4,042

















1,122















11,198



















2,280













FDIC insurance











10,971



















10,926

















10,640

















10,512

















10,429















21,897



















24,966













Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net











505



















643

















397

















(938





)













(259





)











1,148



















133













Other











37,243



















38,821

















39,090

















35,767

















33,964















76,064



















66,464













Total non-interest expense











381,461



















366,090

















368,539

















360,687

















340,353















747,551



















673,498













Income before taxes











267,088



















253,055

















253,081

















232,709

















211,343















520,143



















461,299













Income tax expense











71,561



















64,016

















67,719

















62,708

















58,955















135,577



















121,617















Net income









$









195,527















$





189,039













$





185,362













$





170,001













$





152,388











$









384,566















$





339,682













Preferred stock dividends











6,991



















6,991

















6,991

















6,991

















6,991















13,982



















13,982















Net income applicable to common shares









$









188,536















$





182,048













$





178,371













$





163,010













$





145,397











$









370,584















$





325,700















Net income per common share - Basic









$









2.82















$





2.73













$





2.68













$





2.51













$





2.35











$









5.55















$





5.28















Net income per common share - Diluted









$









2.78















$





2.69













$





2.63













$





2.47













$





2.32











$









5.47















$





5.21















Cash dividends declared per common share









$









0.50















$





0.50













$





0.45













$





0.45













$





0.45











$









1.00















$





0.90













Weighted average common shares outstanding











66,931



















66,726

















66,491

















64,888

















61,839















66,829



















61,660













Dilutive potential common shares











888



















923

















1,233

















1,053

















926















903



















901













Average common shares and dilutive common shares











67,819



















67,649

















67,724

















65,941

















62,765















67,732



















62,561



























TABLE 1





:





LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES



















































% Growth From



(1)













(Dollars in thousands)









Jun 30,





2025











Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024





Mar 31,





2025



(2)







Jun 30,





2024













Balance:

























































Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies







$









192,633















$





181,580













$





189,774













$





314,693













$





281,103









24





%





(31





)%









Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies











106,973



















135,224

















141,487

















146,374

















130,748









(84





)





(18





)









Total mortgage loans held-for-sale







$









299,606















$





316,804













$





331,261













$





461,067













$





411,851









(22





)%





(27





)%































































Core loans:























































Commercial





















































Commercial and industrial







$









7,028,247















$





6,871,206













$





6,867,422













$





6,774,683













$





6,236,290









9





%





13





%









Asset-based lending











1,663,693



















1,701,962

















1,611,001

















1,709,685

















1,465,867









(9





)





13













Municipal











771,785



















798,646

















826,653

















827,125

















747,357









(13





)





3













Leases











2,757,331



















2,680,943

















2,537,325

















2,443,721

















2,439,128









11









13













Commercial real estate





















































Residential construction











59,027



















55,849

















48,617

















73,088

















55,019









23









7













Commercial construction











2,165,263



















2,086,797

















2,065,775

















1,984,240

















1,866,701









15









16













Land











304,827



















306,235

















319,689

















346,362

















338,831









(2





)





(10





)









Office











1,601,208



















1,641,555

















1,656,109

















1,675,286

















1,585,312









(10





)





1













Industrial











2,824,889



















2,677,555

















2,628,576

















2,527,932

















2,307,455









22









22













Retail











1,452,351



















1,402,837

















1,374,655

















1,404,586

















1,365,753









14









6













Multi-family











3,200,578



















3,091,314

















3,125,505

















3,193,339

















2,988,940









14









7













Mixed use and other











1,683,867



















1,652,759

















1,685,018

















1,588,584

















1,439,186









8









17













Home equity











466,815



















455,683

















445,028

















427,043

















356,313









10









31













Residential real estate





















































Residential real estate loans for investment











3,814,715



















3,561,417

















3,456,009

















3,252,649

















2,933,157









29









30













Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies











80,800



















86,952

















114,985

















92,355

















88,503









(28





)





(9





)









Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies











53,267



















36,790

















41,771

















43,034

















45,675









NM





17















Total core loans









$









29,928,663















$





29,108,500













$





28,804,138













$





28,363,712













$





26,259,487









11





%





14





%































































Niche loans:























































Commercial





















































Franchise







$









1,286,265















$





1,262,555













$





1,268,521













$





1,191,686













$





1,150,460









8





%





12





%









Mortgage warehouse lines of credit











1,232,530



















1,019,543

















893,854

















750,462

















593,519









84









NM









Community Advantage - homeowners association











526,595



















525,492

















525,446

















501,645

















491,722









1









7













Insurance agency lending











1,120,985



















1,070,979

















1,044,329

















1,048,686

















1,030,119









19









9













Premium Finance receivables





















































U.S. property & casualty insurance











7,378,340



















6,486,663

















6,447,625

















6,253,271

















6,142,654









55









20













Canada property & casualty insurance











944,836



















753,199

















824,417

















878,410

















958,099









NM





(1





)









Life insurance











8,506,960



















8,365,140

















8,147,145

















7,996,899

















7,962,115









7









7













Consumer and other











116,505



















116,319

















99,562

















82,676

















87,356









1









33















Total niche loans









$









21,113,016















$





19,599,890













$





19,250,899













$





18,703,735













$





18,416,044









31





%





15





%































































Total loans, net of unearned income









$









51,041,679















$





48,708,390













$





48,055,037













$





47,067,447













$





44,675,531









19





%





14





%













(1)





NM - Not Meaningful.













(2)





Annualized.















TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES



















































% Growth From











(Dollars in thousands)









Jun 30,









2025











Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Sep 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2024





Mar 31,





2025



(1)











Jun 30,





2024













Balance:





























































Non-interest-bearing







$









10,877,166















$





11,201,859













$





11,410,018













$





10,739,132













$





10,031,440









(12





)%









8





%









NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits











6,795,725



















6,340,168

















5,865,546

















5,466,932

















5,053,909









29













34













Wealth management deposits



(2)













1,595,764



















1,408,790

















1,469,064

















1,303,354

















1,490,711









53













7













Money market











19,556,041



















18,074,733

















17,975,191

















17,713,726

















16,320,017









33













20













Savings











6,659,419



















6,576,251

















6,372,499

















6,183,249

















5,882,179









5













13













Time certificates of deposit











10,332,696



















9,968,237

















9,420,031

















9,998,573

















9,270,770









15













11













Total deposits







$









55,816,811















$





53,570,038













$





52,512,349













$





51,404,966













$





48,049,026









17





%









16





%













Mix:





























































Non-interest-bearing











19









%















21





%













22





%













21





%













21





%





















NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits











12



















12

















11

















11

















11

























Wealth management deposits



(2)













3



















3

















3

















3

















3

























Money market











35



















34

















34

















34

















34

























Savings











12



















12

















12

















12

















12

























Time certificates of deposit











19



















18

















18

















19

















19

























Total deposits











100









%















100





%













100





%













100





%













100





%

























(1)





Annualized.









(2)





Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.















TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS









As of





June 30, 2025













(Dollars in thousands)













Total Time









Certificates of









Deposit













Weighted-Average









Rate of Maturing









Time Certificates









of Deposit











1-3 months











$









2,486,694

















3.92









%











4-6 months















4,464,126

















3.80















7-9 months















2,187,365

















3.74















10-12 months















771,114

















3.64















13-18 months















262,094

















3.41















19-24 months















99,689

















2.92















24+ months















61,614

















2.36















Total











$









10,332,696

















3.78









%

























TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES





















Average Balance for three months ended,





















Jun 30,











Mar 31,









Dec 31,









Sep 30,









Jun 30,











(In thousands)

















2025



















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024













Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents



(1)













$









3,308,199















$





3,520,048













$





3,934,016













$





2,413,728













$





1,485,481













Investment securities



(2)

















8,801,560



















8,409,735

















8,090,271

















8,276,576

















8,203,764













FHLB and FRB stock



(3)

















282,001



















281,702

















271,825

















263,707

















253,614













Liquidity management assets



(4)













$









12,391,760















$





12,211,485













$





12,296,112













$





10,954,011













$





9,942,859













Other earning assets



(4) (5)

















—



















13,140

















20,528

















17,542

















15,257













Mortgage loans held-for-sale















310,534



















286,710

















378,707

















376,251

















347,236













Loans, net of unearned income



(4) (6)

















49,517,635



















47,833,380

















47,153,014

















45,920,586

















43,819,354













Total earning assets



(4)













$









62,219,929















$





60,344,715













$





59,848,361













$





57,268,390













$





54,124,706













Allowance for loan and investment security losses















(398,685









)















(375,371





)













(367,238





)













(383,736





)













(360,504





)









Cash and due from banks















478,707



















476,423

















470,033

















467,333

















434,916













Other assets















3,540,394



















3,661,275

















3,642,949

















3,563,296

















3,294,066













Total assets











$









65,840,345















$





64,107,042













$





63,594,105













$





60,915,283













$





57,493,184





























































NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits











$









6,423,050















$





6,046,189













$





5,601,672













$





5,174,673













$





4,985,306













Wealth management deposits















1,552,989



















1,574,480

















1,430,163

















1,362,747

















1,531,865













Money market accounts















18,184,754



















17,581,141

















17,579,395

















16,436,111

















15,272,126













Savings accounts















6,578,698



















6,479,444

















6,288,727

















6,096,746

















5,878,844













Time deposits















9,841,702



















9,406,126

















9,702,948

















9,598,109

















8,546,172













Interest-bearing deposits











$









42,581,193















$





41,087,380













$





40,602,905













$





38,668,386













$





36,214,313













FHLB advances



(3)

















3,151,310



















3,151,309

















3,160,658

















3,178,973

















3,096,920













Other borrowings















593,657



















582,139

















577,786

















622,792

















587,262













Subordinated notes















298,398



















298,306

















298,225

















298,135

















410,331













Junior subordinated debentures















253,566



















253,566

















253,566

















253,566

















253,566













Total interest-bearing liabilities











$









46,878,124















$





45,372,700













$





44,893,140













$





43,021,852













$





40,562,392













Non-interest-bearing deposits















10,643,798



















10,732,156

















10,718,738

















10,271,613

















9,879,134













Other liabilities















1,456,383



















1,541,245

















1,563,824

















1,631,389

















1,601,485













Equity















6,862,040



















6,460,941

















6,418,403

















5,990,429

















5,450,173













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











$









65,840,345















$





64,107,042













$





63,594,105













$





60,915,283













$





57,493,184





























































Net free funds/contribution



(6)













$









15,341,805















$





14,972,015













$





14,955,221













$





14,246,538













$





13,562,314

















(1)





Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.













(2)





Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.













(3)





Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)













(4)





See





Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.













(5)





Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.













(6)





Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.













(7)





Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.















TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME



