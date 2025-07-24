Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.50 per Share

Wintrust Financial Corporation announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share and a preferred stock dividend.

Quiver AI Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for outstanding common stock, which will be payable on August 21, 2025, to shareholders of record by August 7, 2025. Additionally, a cash dividend on its 7.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, is set to be paid on October 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by October 1, 2025. Wintrust, with $69.0 billion in assets, operates over 200 retail banking locations in several regions and provides various financial services, embodying a community banking approach. The press release includes cautionary forward-looking statements about potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's financial expectations.

Potential Positives

Approval of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share enhances shareholder value and demonstrates the company’s commitment to returning capital to investors.

The company is also providing a dividend on its 7.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, indicating robust financial health and ongoing profitability.

Wintrust's extensive operations across multiple states with over 200 retail banking locations highlights its strong market presence and community-oriented banking approach.

The announcement underscores the company's strategic focus on combining large bank resources with a community banking experience, potentially attracting new customers and retaining existing ones.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a cash dividend may indicate the Company is more focused on distributing profits to shareholders rather than reinvesting for growth, which could concern long-term investors about future expansion potential.

The use of forward-looking statements includes a disclaimer about risks and uncertainties, which may raise concerns among investors about the Company's future financial stability and the reliability of its projections.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend announced by Wintrust?

Wintrust announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on August 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2025.

What other dividends did Wintrust declare?

Wintrust also declared a dividend on its 7.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F.

When is the preferred stock dividend payable?

The preferred stock dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2025.

How can I find more information about Wintrust?

For more information, please visit Wintrust's website at www.wintrust.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WTFC Insider Trading Activity

$WTFC insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,693 shares for an estimated $1,725,316 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,352 shares for an estimated $1,304,182 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,679 shares for an estimated $967,419 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,352 shares for an estimated $170,688 .

. EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

$WTFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $WTFC stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WTFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTFC in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 07/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

$WTFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTFC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $WTFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon King from Truist Securities set a target price of $151.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $138.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $155.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $158.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $157.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $162.0 on 07/08/2025

Full Release



ROSEMONT, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2025.





Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend on outstanding shares of the Company’s 7.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2025.







About Wintrust







Wintrust is a financial holding company with $69.0 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results®” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit wintrust.com.







Forward-Looking Information







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the Company’s subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.







FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:







Timothy S. Crane, President & Chief Executive Officer





David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer





(847) 939-9000





Website address: www.wintrust.com



