Wintrust Financial Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call

Wintrust Financial Corporation will announce its Q2 2025 earnings on July 21, 2025, with a call on July 22.

Wintrust Financial Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter and year-to-date 2025 earnings results after the market closes on July 21, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 22 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT). Participants can access a live audio webcast and register to ask questions during the call via designated links. A slide presentation will also be available on the company's website. Wintrust, a financial holding company with approximately $66 billion in assets, operates over 200 retail banking locations and various non-bank business units. The press release includes forward-looking statements, and investors are advised to consider associated risks and uncertainties as highlighted in Wintrust's financial reports. For further details, individuals can visit the company's website or contact their executives directly.

Potential Positives

Wintrust will release its second quarter and year-to-date 2025 earnings results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct interaction between management and investors, promoting engagement and shareholder relations.

Wintrust's significant asset base of approximately $66 billion positions it competitively in the financial sector.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings to be released after market close may indicate potential issues if investors expect unfavorable results based on timing.

Emphasis on forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty surrounding future performance, which could raise concerns among investors.

Referencing numerous risks and uncertainties may undermine investor confidence in the company's projections.

FAQ

When will Wintrust release its Q2 2025 earnings results?

Wintrust will release its second quarter and year-to-date 2025 earnings results after the market closes on July 21, 2025.

How can I listen to the Wintrustearnings conference call

You can listen to the conference call on July 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (CDT) via the audio-only webcast at the provided link.

How do I participate in theearnings callQ&A?

To participate in the Q&A, register at the Conference Call Link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Where can I find the earnings release and presentation slides?

The earnings release and accompanying slides will be available on Wintrust's website under the Investor Relations section.

What is Wintrust Financial Corporation?

Wintrust is a financial holding company with approximately $66 billion in assets, operating over 200 retail banking locations.

$WTFC Insider Trading Activity

$WTFC insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,693 shares for an estimated $1,725,316 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,352 shares for an estimated $1,304,182 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,679 shares for an estimated $967,419 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,352 shares for an estimated $170,688 .

. EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

$WTFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $WTFC stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WTFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTFC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$WTFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WTFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $143.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $141.0 on 04/23/2025

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release second quarter and year-to-date 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 21, 2025 and host a conference call on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT).





For individuals wanting to listen to a simultaneous audio-only web cast, this may be accessed at



Webcast Link



.





Individuals interested in participating in the call by addressing questions to management should register for the call at



Conference Call Link



to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).





An accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s web site at



http://www.wintrust.com



, Investor Relations link.





A replay of the audio-only webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will subsequently be available at



http://www.wintrust.com



, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls link. The text of the second quarter and year-to-date 2025 earnings release will be available at



http://www.wintrust.com



, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link.













About Wintrust









Wintrust is a financial holding company with approximately $66 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit



www.wintrust.com



.







Forward-Looking Information









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and in Wintrust’s subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.









FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:







Timothy S. Crane, President & Chief Executive Officer





David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer





(847) 939-9000





Website address:



www.wintrust.com





