Wintrust Financial Corporation Achieves Record 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards for Middle Market Banking

Wintrust Financial Corporation received 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards for Middle Market Banking, marking its 10th consecutive year of recognition.

Quiver AI Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation has achieved a record 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards for Middle Market Banking, marking its 10th consecutive year of recognition. The awards, which include 10 national and four regional accolades, were based on evaluations of over 500 financial institutions and feedback from more than 25,000 executives across the country. Wintrust was praised for its commitment to customer service, relationship management, and satisfaction, particularly in cash management services. The awards highlight Wintrust's dedication to providing innovative financial solutions and fostering strong client relationships, further cementing its reputation as a leading community bank. This recognition adds to Wintrust's accolades in workplace culture and retail banking satisfaction, showcasing its commitment to excellent service and community-oriented banking.

Potential Positives

Wintrust Financial Corporation has achieved a record 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards, including 10 national awards and four regional awards, demonstrating superior performance in middle market banking.

The recognition for Best Bank in multiple categories emphasizes Wintrust's strong customer satisfaction and trust, indicating high client retention and potentially attracting new business.

Wintrust's treasury management services received three awards, showcasing its excellence in cash management and reinforcing its competitive capabilities in financial services.

This achievement aligns with the company's commitment to providing high-quality service and innovative financial solutions, solidifying its reputation in the banking industry.

Potential Negatives

While Wintrust Financial Corporation has achieved 14 awards, the need for continual recognition suggests potential volatility in maintaining customer satisfaction over time.



The press release emphasizes that the awards were based on interviews with over 25,000 executives across numerous financial institutions, bringing attention to competition and possible challenges in differentiating Wintrust's offerings.



Despite the accolades, the narrow focus on middle-market banking may indicate an overreliance on a specific segment, potentially limiting growth opportunities in other markets or customer bases.

FAQ

What awards did Wintrust Financial Corporation receive in 2025?

Wintrust received 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards, including 10 national and 4 regional awards in the Midwest.

How many consecutive years has Wintrust been recognized by Coalition Greenwich?

Wintrust has been recognized for 10 consecutive years by Coalition Greenwich for its excellence in banking.

What factors contributed to Wintrust's recognition in the awards?

The awards were based on customer satisfaction, trust, and product capabilities, evaluated through interviews with over 25,000 executives.

What are Wintrust's main banking services?

Wintrust offers various services including commercial banking, wealth management, and residential mortgage origination among others.

Where can I find more information about Wintrust’s banking services?

More information about Wintrust's commercial banking services can be found at https://www.wintrustbank.com/commercial/financing/commercial-banking.html.

$WTFC Insider Trading Activity

$WTFC insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,185 shares for an estimated $3,514,332 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,451 shares for an estimated $1,778,150 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,286 shares for an estimated $1,149,750 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,837 shares for an estimated $238,382 .

. DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

$WTFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $WTFC stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ROSEMONT, Ill., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WTFC) has been awarded 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards for Middle Market Banking by Crisil Coalition Greenwich, marking the company’s 10th consecutive year of recognition. This achievement represents the highest number of Coalition Greenwich awards ever earned by Wintrust, including 10 national awards and four regional awards in the Midwest.





These prestigious awards are based on interviews with over 25,000 executives nationwide, evaluating over 500 financial institutions on key performance metrics such as customer satisfaction, trust, and product capabilities.







Wintrust’s 2025 Coalition Greenwich Recognition:







National Awards:





Best Bank – Values Long-Term Relationships





Best Bank – Customer Service





Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM





Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management





Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction





Best Bank – Ease of Making Payments





Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend





Best Bank – Ease of Doing Business





Best Bank – Product Capabilities in Cash Management





Best Bank – Trust





Regional (Midwest) Awards:





Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management





Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend





Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction





Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM





Wintrust’s Treasury Management services were notably recognized, earning three awards in Cash Management at both national and regional levels. The company also received the distinguished Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction award in both categories, demonstrating its strong client relationships and commitment to excellence.





“I am so proud of our 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank awards, a new record for Wintrust,” said Paul Carlisle, chief operating officer and market head of Wintrust Commercial Banking. “This accomplishment reflects all Wintrust employees’ dedication to excellent client service. Our value proposition for commercial clients has always been the products, capabilities, and expertise of a big bank combined with the high-quality service, personal integrity, and relationship focus of a true community bank. These Best Bank awards demonstrate that we ‘walk the talk’ in the eyes of our customers.”





This recognition reaffirms Wintrust’s dedication to delivering superior banking experiences for middle-market businesses. The company remains committed to providing innovative financial solutions, high-touch relationship management, and a community-focused approach that sets it apart from competitors.





The Coalition Greenwich 2025 Best Bank Awards add to a growing list of industry accolades for Wintrust, including:







2024 Top Workplaces USA by USA TODAY



Wintrust Community Banks ranked highest for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in Illinois in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year



1













These achievements reflect Wintrust’s commitment to delivering outstanding service to its clients and fostering a strong workplace culture.





For more information about Wintrust and its commercial banking services, please visit https://www.wintrustbank.com/commercial/financing/commercial-banking.html.







About Wintrust







Wintrust is a financial holding company with $64.9 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results



®



” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit



wintrust.com



.









1. J.D. Power.



Wintrust Community Banks received the highest score in Illinois in the J.D. Power 2022 – 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.









