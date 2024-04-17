Wintrust Financial Corp. Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $187.3 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $180.2 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $604.8 million from $565.8 million last year.

Wintrust Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $187.3 Mln. vs. $180.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.89 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $604.8 Mln vs. $565.8 Mln last year.

