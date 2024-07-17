Wintrust Financial Corp. Reports Retreat In Q2 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $152.4 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $154.75 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $591.75 million from $560.56 million last year.

Wintrust Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

