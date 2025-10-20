Wintrust Financial Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $216.25 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $170.00 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wintrust Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $697.84 million from $615.73 million last year.

Wintrust Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $216.25 Mln. vs. $170.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue: $697.84 Mln vs. $615.73 Mln last year.

