Wintershall transfers stake in Suez oil concession to Egypt's EGPC

CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wintershall DEA RWEDE.UL said on Thursday it had transferred a stake in a Gulf of Suez oil concession which it had operated for 38 years to state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.

The transfer became effective on Jan. 1, the German company said in a statement on Thursday in Cairo, adding that it is part of a plan to focus on natural gas production.

(Reporting Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jan Harvey)

