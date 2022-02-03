World Markets

Wintershall transfers stake in Suez oil concession to Egypt's EGPC

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Wintershall DEA [RWEDE.UL] said on Thursday it had transferred a stake in a Gulf of Suez oil concession which it had operated for 38 years to state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.

CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wintershall DEA RWEDE.UL said on Thursday it had transferred a stake in a Gulf of Suez oil concession which it had operated for 38 years to state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.

The transfer became effective on Jan. 1, the German company said in a statement on Thursday in Cairo, adding that it is part of a plan to focus on natural gas production.

(Reporting Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular