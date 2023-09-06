Wintershall Dea: business outside Russia strong

Adds context, additional comments

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea WINT.UL on Wednesday tried to assuage fears that the hit from its planned Russian exit could be too painful, saying its remaining operations were strong and stable.

Chief Executive Mario Mehren told Reuters that the company considered its Germany, Norway, North Africa and Latin America businesses as core to safeguarding future gas and oil production as well as shifting to green gases and carbon management.

Mehren said that Russian authorities were making an exit difficult, a fate shared by other Western groups that, according to sources, face strenuous demands, including large discounts, as a price to divest their local assets.

His comments come a day after Wintershall Dea, a joint venture of BASF BASFn.DE and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment firm LetterOne, announced it would axe a quarter of jobs as a result of the Russian exit.

The move is part of efforts by German companies to sever ties with what was formerly the country's most important energy partner, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Wintershall Dea, which previously relied on Russia for half its output, and Uniper UN01.DE have been the German firms most affected by this economic and geopolitical rethink.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Miranda Murray)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.