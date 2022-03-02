Wintershall Dea writes off Nord Stream 2 financing

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea WINT.UL said it is writing off its financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline totalling 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion).

The management board of Wintershall Dea said on Wednesday it would no longer be advancing or implementing further projects in Russia and would be stopping payments to Russia immediately.

The company, co-owned by BASF BASFn.DE and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investor group LetterOne, said it would remain involved in the already existing Yuzhno Russkoye and Achimov natural gas production projects in Siberia.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.