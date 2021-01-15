Wintershall Dea sees good environment for shareholders' 2021 IPO plan

By Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea WINT.UL, owned by BASF BASFn.DE and Russia's LetterOne, sees a good environment for an initial public offering planned for 2021, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

CEO Mario Mehren said while the decision lay with the two shareholders and was also influenced by the future course of the coronavirus pandemic, he was encouraged by market interest.

"As a company we're ready to go," Mehren said in the interview, published on Friday, with regard to the planned listing.

"We see indeed positive signals from raw materials prices, equity markets and the macro-economy, which are all strengthening," he said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Maria Sheahan)

