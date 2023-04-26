Wintershall Dea says on track to meet full-year output target

Adds quote, details of Mexico find, CCS

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea WINT.ULBASFn.DE is on track to meet its full-year production target of 325,000 to 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), backed by a stable performance in the first quarter of 2023, it said on Wednesday.

The majority BASF-owned company, which has deconsolidated all its Russian-related activities, reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) of 1.14 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in the three months through March, down 14% from a year earlier, citing weaker commodity prices.

But adjusted net income rose by 10% to 298 million euros as the company's operational basis proved robust, with major projects in Norway, Argentina and Mexico progressing.

The company is due to give an update to its plans for carbon capture and storage (CCS) activities to journalists on Wednesday as it is trying to build up a low-carbon strategy for the longer term.

"We made solid progress on our two strategic focus areas in the first quarter of this year: diversification, through modest growth in our exploration and production business, and decarbonisation through building our carbon management and hydrogen businesses," said chief executive Mario Mehren.

On Tuesday, Wintershall Dea with partners Harbour Energy HBR.L and Sapura OMV OMVV.VI reported to have made a significant oil discovery on the offshore Mexican Kan exploration prospect.

Preliminary estimates pegged the discovery at a potential 200 million to 300 million barrels oil equivalent.

Wintershall Dea last month submitted a development plan for the Zama project in the Gulf of Mexico, one of the world's largest shallow-water discoveries, as part of a consortium.

On CCS, Wintershall Dea has teamed up with companies in Denmark in projects off the country's northern North Sea coast and it also cooperates on CCS with Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Maria Sheahan and Louise Heavens)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.