Wintershall Dea reports 86% loss in Q3 adjusted net profit

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wintershall Dea BASFn.DEWINT.UL on Monday reported that its third-quarter net profit fell 86% year-on-year due to weaker oil and gas prices, unplanned maintenance outages in Norway and the costly loss of Russian business.

The company's earnings showed that adjusted net income totalled 61 million euros ($64.42 million) in the three months to September, compared with 429 million euros a year earlier.

The loss of Russian production and the ensuing restructuring of the majority BASF-owned group is forcing the company to make a 223 million euro pretax provision in the three months, it said.

It is targeting annual cost savings of 200 million euros and is laying off 500 staff, it announced in September after being cut off from its Russian earnings in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are adapting Wintershall Dea to strengthen competitiveness, reduce administrative costs and further consolidate the focus on our strategic direction," said chief financial officer Paul Smith in a statement on Monday.

Russian activities had provided much of its income for decades.

Overall daily production in the third quarter was 324,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE), down 1%, with the Norwegian Aasta Hansteen and Skarv fields in Norway impacted by unplanned maintenance.

EBITDAX (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration), an oil industry measure, was down 53% at 964 million euros.

But with non-Russian activities in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa continuing, the firm raised capital expenditure 11% to 243 million euros, due to higher development activity, particularly in Argentina.

($1 = 0.9469 euros)

