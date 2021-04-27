Wintershall Dea Q1 operating profit jumps 47%, resumes dividend

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published

Wintershall Dea [WINT.UL] posted a jump in first-quarter financial results thanks to record production and recovering oil and gas prices, the German-Russian producer said on Tuesday.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX), a standard oil industry measure, rose to 704 million euros ($850.22 million) in the three-month period, up 47% year-on-year.

It said it resumed dividend payments, distributing a total 600 million euros to its shareholders in the first and second quarters, having suspended payment last year in the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8280 euros)

