Wintershall Dea declines comment on WIGA sales talk

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea's BASFn.DEWINT.UL on Wednesday declined to comment on a report by Bloomberg that it is seeking to sell the WIGA pipeline company it shares with SEFE, the former division of Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM nationalised by Germany last year.

A spokesperson at Wintershall Dea, which is majority owned by BASF BASFn.DE, said the company "as a matter of policy does not comment on market talk and speculation".

Bloomberg reported that Wintershall Dea was exploring the sale of its 50% stake in WIGA, which acts as a holding company for a grid of over 4,000 kilometres of gas pipelines in Germany and neighbouring European countries, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Chemical giant BASF BASFn.DE, which had to take a severe writedown after Russian decrees last year cut the price at which Wintershall Dea supplied Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, is seeking to exit Wintershall Dea this year.

Wintershall Dea used to produce half its hydrocarbons output via a number of now deconsolidated joint venture firms.

WIGA is a holding company for onshore pipelines Opal, Eugal and NEL, which are connected to the former arrival points of Russian gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline - defunct since an explosion last summer - which made landfall at Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea.

WIGA would have gained from receiving more gas via Nord Stream 2, a pipeline of identical size and broadly parallel route, had Russia not launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, scuppering the project.

WIGA has to deal with the change in European pipeline gas flows to west-east from the east-west flows that dominated while Russia was the main source.

It has a new line of business in despatching the arrival of liquefied natural gas from carriers landing in the Baltic Sea onto onshore high pressure gas grids which criss-cross the Continent.

SEFE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Rachel More and Conor Humphries)

