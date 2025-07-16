Wintergreen Acquisition Corp. Announces Trading of Ordinary Shares and Rights Separately Starting July 21, 2025

Wintergreen Acquisition Corp. will allow separate trading of its ordinary shares and rights from July 21, 2025, on Nasdaq.

Wintergreen Acquisition Corp. announced that starting July 21, 2025, holders of the 5,595,000 units from its recent initial public offering can separately trade its ordinary shares and rights. Each right grants the holder entitlement to receive one-eighth of an ordinary share upon the company's initial business combination. The ordinary shares and rights will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "WTG" and "WTGUR," respectively, while unseparated units will continue to trade under "WTGUU." The press release clarifies that it does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit offers to buy any securities. Wintergreen is a blank check company aimed at merging with or acquiring businesses, particularly in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Forward-looking statements regarding future performance are included but carry risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Holders of the 5,595,000 units can now separately trade the Company's ordinary shares and rights, potentially increasing liquidity and investor engagement.

The separation allows rights holders to receive fractional shares upon consummation of a business combination, offering a tangible value proposition for investors.

The Company aims to focus on the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors for its acquisition strategy, aligning with growth industries that may attract further investor interest.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the lack of a specific target for business combinations, indicating uncertainty about future operations and potential revenue generation.

The announcement of the ability to separately trade units and rights may indicate that investors are uncertain about the company’s prospects, as they seek flexibility in trading.

The extensive disclaimer about forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially discouraging investor confidence.

FAQ

What are the trading symbols for Wintergreen Acquisition Corp.?

Ordinary Shares will trade under the symbol "WTG" and rights under "WTGUR" on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

When can unit holders separate their shares and rights?

Holders can separately trade their shares and rights starting July 21, 2025.

What does each right entitle the holder to receive?

Each right entitles the holder to receive one-eighth of one Ordinary Share upon the completion of the initial business combination.

What types of businesses does Wintergreen Acquisition Corp. aim to acquire?

The company intends to focus on businesses within the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

Are there any risks associated with forward-looking statements in the press release?

Yes, actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties as mentioned in the Company’s SEC filings.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintergreen Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTGUU) (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing July 21, 2025, holders of the 5,595,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering completed on May 30, 2025, may elect to separately trade the Company’s ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (“Ordinary Shares”) and rights included in the units (with each right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-eighth of one Ordinary Share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination). No fractional rights will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole rights will trade. Ordinary Shares and rights that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WTG” and “WTGUR,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “WTGUU.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Wintergreen Acquisition Corp



.





Wintergreen Acquisition Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While we will not be limited to a particular industry in our identification and acquisition of a target company, we intend to focus our search on businesses within the technology, media, and telecommunications sector.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



.



Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.









Source:







Wintergreen Acquisition Corp.





Attn: Mr. Bingzhao Tan





Chief Financial Officer and Director





Room 8326, Block B,





Hongxiang Cultural and Creative Industrial Park,





90 Jiukeshu West Road,





Tongzhou District, Beijing, PRC





Email: bz_tan@macrodm.com



