Winter Wheat Futures Rally another Double Digits

Wheat prices settled the Thursday session near their highs with another gain day. KC led the way with 1.7% gains of as much as 11 ½ cents. CBT SRW futures ended the day 5 ¾ to 10 ¼ cents higher. Spring wheat futures were 5 ½ to 6 ¾ cents in the black at the close. Oats Futures Prices were 10 cents lower on the day and now sit at a net weekly loss of 23 cents.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 356,412 MT of wheat was booked during the week that ended 11/30. That was a step back from the 622.8k MT sold last week but was inline with estimates and was above the 5-wk average. HRS bookings made up 151k MT of the total. Wheat commitments trail last year’s pace by 4.4% with 479.3 mbu on the books.

Census reported 1.07 MMT of wheat was shipped during the month of October. That put the season’s official shipment at 7.25 MMT (266.4 mbu). That is the slowest pace since 69/70 and is 38% of the season’s forecasted sum.

Wire sources suggest Pakistan is tendering for 110k MT of wheat. Bangladesh is on the market for 50k MT of milling wheat. Lebanon seeks 30k MT of milling wheat via tender.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.42 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.49 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.75 5/8, up 11 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.67 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.47 3/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.37 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

