Winter storm brings utility debt to bond market

NEW YORK, Mar 8 (IFR) - Gas and electric utilities from the Southwest continue to access the bond market to prepare for upcoming cost uncertainties related to the winter storm that slammed Texas and caused a surge in natural gas prices.

On Monday, six gas and electric generation companies announced new deals in the high-grade primary, including three from the Southwest region adding to a pile of deals that have priced since the storm hit Texas.

Utilities have priced US$21.86bn this year and some US$14.5bn of that has all come in the three weeks since the storm hit the region in mid-February, according to IFR data.

"You have this Southern freeze which is causing companies such as CenterPoint to look for extra financing," one senior banker said. "These companies need money, but they want it to be callable because they don’t know how much they need on the books and they don’t want to term it out because they don’t know how much the gas bill is going to cost them yet."

Houston-based natural gas utility CenterPoint was one of the first to utilize this callable trend when it priced an unusual US$1.7bn two-part deal on February 26 that contained two-year non-call 0.5 fixed and floating-rate tranches that priced at 60bp over Treasuries and three-month Libor plus 50bp.

On Monday, CenterPoint was back at it raising its second deal in as many weeks. The company raised US$1.1bn in a more conventional two-part deal that contained a US$400m 10-year and US$700m 30-year that launched at 80bp and 105bp over Treasuries in from initial price thoughts of 95bp and 120bp area.

However, two other issuers on the day – Oklahoma-based One Gas and California-based Pacific Gas and Electric – utilized structures that will allow them to call the debt within six months if needed.

One Gas raised US$2.5bn in a three-part deal that contains two and three-year fixed-rate tranches and a two-year floater that are all callable after six months. Pacific Gas similarly rose US$2.4bn in a three-part deal that included a two-year note that is callable after six months, but also took duration with new 10 and 20-year bonds.

Southwestern Electric is the final provider from the region and raised US$500m in a five-year note that priced at 80bp over Treasuries. Other energy issuers in the market today included Eversource Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas.

Texas is unique in that many customers pay a retailer such as NRG Energy or Vistra for their electric needs and to a lesser extent companies such as Calpine, Griddy and Just Energy. Texas utilities receive more than half of their revenues from these retailers, which are quickly coming under financial pressure or even going out of business, CreditSights noted in a February report.

Last month, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) revoked Griddy Energy's right to conduct activity in the state's electricity market for lack of payment and Brazos Electric Power Cooperative filed for bankruptcy last week

The cost of the storm could take some time to fully access because Texas is one of the only states where it is the retailer who bills the customer and then submits payment to the utility that delivers the power, CreditSights explained.

"More companies affected will need funding," the banker said. "The full cost to companies at this moment is not fully known ... so you take this paper and make sure you have the funds then you figure out what is your real cost?"

