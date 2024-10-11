Winter 2024 Is Shaping Up for a Great Ski Season

Large ski resorts offer a unique thrill, providing ample terrain for exploration that can keep even the most avid skier busy for days.

Powder Mountain in Utah tops the list of North America's largest ski resorts, with over 8,000 skiable acres, though part of it is accessed by snow cats rather than chairlifts. Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia follows closely with over 8,100 acres spread across two mountains, connected by the record-breaking Peak 2 Peak gondola. Park City Mountain Resort, Utah, offers the most lift-served terrain in the U.S., featuring 7,300 acres of slopes, and is easily accessible from Salt Lake City.

These vast resorts provide a mix of terrain and amenities, catering to both casual visitors and serious skiers alike. Whether for the sheer size or the diverse experiences, these resorts deliver unforgettable winter adventures.

Finsum: In the last few years we have seen the season start late but continue deep into the year, this could be a new trend in mountain sports!

