Winter 2024 Is Shaping Up for a Great Ski Season

Large ski resorts offer a unique thrill, providing ample terrain for exploration that can keep even the most avid skier busy for days.
- Powder Mountain in Utah tops the list of North America's largest ski resorts, with over 8,000 skiable acres, though part of it is accessed by snow cats rather than chairlifts.
- Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia follows closely with over 8,100 acres spread across two mountains, connected by the record-breaking Peak 2 Peak gondola.
- Park City Mountain Resort, Utah, offers the most lift-served terrain in the U.S., featuring 7,300 acres of slopes, and is easily accessible from Salt Lake City.
These vast resorts provide a mix of terrain and amenities, catering to both casual visitors and serious skiers alike. Whether for the sheer size or the diverse experiences, these resorts deliver unforgettable winter adventures.
Finsum: In the last few years we have seen the season start late but continue deep into the year, this could be a new trend in mountain sports!
