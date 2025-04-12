$WINT Earnings Preview: Recent $WINT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WINT ($WINT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$29.40 per share.
$WINT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $WINT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 157,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,840
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 119,266 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,659
- UBS GROUP AG added 59,224 shares (+15303.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,686
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 59,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,667
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 19,456 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,795
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 14,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,047
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 13,696 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,784
