Winston & Strawn is latest US law firm sued over diversity programs

By David Thomas

Oct 30 (Reuters) - An anti-affirmative action group on Monday sued U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn in Houston federal court after urging it to alter a fellowship program for law students designed to bolster diversity at the firm.

A group founded by Edward Blum, the activist behind the successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious college admissions policies, said in the lawsuit that Winston's 1L LCLD Scholars Program discriminates against straight white men.

"This prestigious program pays a five-figure stipend and leads to a six-figure job," the American Alliance for Equal Rights said. "But law students cannot get it unless they belong to a group that is 'diverse,' 'disadvantaged,' or 'historically underrepresented'—Winston’s shorthand for not a straight white male."

Representatives for Winston, a 900-lawyer firm founded in Chicago, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Winston & Strawn is the latest law firm sued by Blum's group over its fellowship program. Blum's American Alliance for Equal Rights had filed lawsuits against Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster over their programs, only to drop them after those firms changed the application criteria to be race-neutral.

"It is our hope that Winston & Strawn will be compelled by the courts to follow the law," Blum said in a statement.

Winston on its website said it is a long-time member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), a group that includes more than 300 chief legal officers and law firm managing partners. Law students apply for specific positions at LCLD member firms, such as Winston's 1L LCLD Scholars Program.

Winston allegedly responded to a letter from Blum's group by "crowing that it was 'proud of the program' and that the program 'will continue' unchanged," the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson for LCLD, which was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Similar to its prior law firm cases, the American Alliance for Equal Rights claims Winston & Strawn is violating Section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act, a law enacted after the Civil War that was designed to protect formerly enslaved Black people from racial bias.

Blum's group has also sent letters to Adams and Reese, Fox Rothschild, Hunton Andrews Kurth and Susman Godfrey, warning them they could similarly face legal action if their programs weren't changed.

Adams and Reese said earlier this month that it would not proceed with its 1L Minority Fellowship, a summer-associate program that was open to first-year law students who were "members of racial and ethnic minority groups and other disadvantaged groups."

(Reporting by David Thomas)

