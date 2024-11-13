Winson Holdings to Announce Interim Results

Winson Holdings Hong Kong Ltd (HK:6812) has released an update.

Winson Holdings Hong Kong Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring a dividend. Investors may want to keep a keen eye on the outcomes as they could impact the company’s stock performance.

