Winsome Resources Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Winsome Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Claremont, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial to the company’s decisions. The meeting will determine voting eligibility based on shareholder registration by November 26, 2024.

