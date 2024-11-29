Winsome Resources Reveals Director’s Strategic Portfolio Shift

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited announced a change in Director Stephen Richard Biggins’ interest, with the acquisition of 500,000 unlisted options and 250,000 Class AK Performance Rights. These securities were approved during the company’s Annual General Meeting. This move reflects strategic adjustments in the company’s leadership’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting the company’s market position.

