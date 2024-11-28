Winsome Resources Poised for Lithium Growth in North America

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited is strategically advancing its Adina Lithium Deposit in Quebec, now one of the top five largest lithium resources in North America, with a low capital expenditure and significant economic potential. The company’s acquisition of the Renard Operations further reduces project costs and risks while ensuring sustainable development and strong community partnerships. With a robust balance sheet and growing global demand for lithium, Winsome is poised to play a key role in the North American electric vehicle supply chain.

