Winsome Resources Issues Options in Employee Incentive Plan

November 29, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited announced the issuance of 1.5 million unquoted options, exercisable at $1.00 and expiring in November 2027, as part of its employee incentive scheme. This move is aimed at enhancing employee engagement and aligning interests with shareholders. The securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

