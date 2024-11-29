Winsome Resources Director Expands Stake with New Acquisitions

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited has announced that Director Christopher Allan Evans has acquired a substantial number of performance rights, including 300,000 each of Class AE, AG, AH, AI, and AJ Performance Rights, and 200,000 of Class AF Performance Rights. This acquisition was approved during the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, signaling potential future growth and involvement for Evans in the company’s strategic plans.

