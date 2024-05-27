Winsome Resources Boosts Lithium Resources

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited has announced a significant 33% increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its Adina Lithium Project, now boasting 77.9 million tonnes with a higher-grade lithium content. The project’s upgrade, reflecting a substantial uptick in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent to over 2.21 million tonnes, strengthens the company’s strategic position in the green energy space. With a focus on exploration and development, Winsome Resources is advancing the project, which is poised to play a pivotal role in North America’s EV supply chain.

