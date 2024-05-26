Winsome Resources Awaits Mineral Upgrade News

News & Insights

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities, pending a market announcement about an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate. The halt is in effect until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. The company has provided assurance that there is no other information needed to inform the market concerning the halt.

