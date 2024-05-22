News & Insights

Stocks

Winshine Science Shareholders Unanimously Pass AGM Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. has successfully passed all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, the reappointment of its auditor, and the approval of share issuance and repurchase mandates. No shareholders voted against the motions, and the directors’ remuneration was also approved to be set by the Board.

For further insights into HK:0209 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.