Winshine Science Shareholders Unanimously Pass AGM Resolutions

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. has successfully passed all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, the reappointment of its auditor, and the approval of share issuance and repurchase mandates. No shareholders voted against the motions, and the directors’ remuneration was also approved to be set by the Board.

