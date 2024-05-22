News & Insights

Winshine Science Gains Approval for Capital Reorganisation

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.

Winshine Science Company Limited announced the successful passage of a special resolution for Capital Reorganisation at their recent Special General Meeting, with unanimous shareholder approval. The reorganisation will be effective from May 24, 2024, which includes the listing of new consolidated shares for trading on the Stock Exchange. Additionally, the company has adjusted the conversion price of outstanding convertible bonds following the reorganisation.

