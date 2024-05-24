News & Insights

Stocks

Winshine Science Completes Capital Reorganisation

May 24, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.

Winshine Science Company Limited announced the successful implementation of its Capital Reorganisation following shareholder approval at a Special General Meeting, with the process going into effect on May 24, 2024. The reorganisation includes a consolidation of issued shares and a subdivision of unissued shares as per the previously outlined timetable. This strategic move aims to restructure the company’s capital to optimize its financial stability and shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:0209 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.