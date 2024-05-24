Winshine Science Completes Capital Reorganisation

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.

Winshine Science Company Limited announced the successful implementation of its Capital Reorganisation following shareholder approval at a Special General Meeting, with the process going into effect on May 24, 2024. The reorganisation includes a consolidation of issued shares and a subdivision of unissued shares as per the previously outlined timetable. This strategic move aims to restructure the company’s capital to optimize its financial stability and shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:0209 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.