News & Insights

Stocks

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. Approves New Share Option Scheme

November 19, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. successfully passed a resolution to adopt a new share option scheme during its Special General Meeting on November 19, 2024. The resolution was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, with 87.89% voting in favor. This development could have significant implications for the company’s stock and investor strategies.

For further insights into HK:0209 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.