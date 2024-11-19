Winshine Science Co., Ltd. Approves New Share Option Scheme

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.
Winshine Science Co., Ltd. successfully passed a resolution to adopt a new share option scheme during its Special General Meeting on November 19, 2024. The resolution was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, with 87.89% voting in favor. This development could have significant implications for the company’s stock and investor strategies.
