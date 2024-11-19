Winshine Science Co., Ltd. Approves New Share Option Scheme

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:0209) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Winshine Science Co., Ltd. successfully passed a resolution to adopt a new share option scheme during its Special General Meeting on November 19, 2024. The resolution was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, with 87.89% voting in favor. This development could have significant implications for the company’s stock and investor strategies.

For further insights into HK:0209 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.