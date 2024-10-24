News & Insights

Winpak Ltd. Shows Strong Q3 Financial Growth

October 24, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Winpak Limited (TSE:WPK) has released an update.

Winpak Ltd. reported a rise in net income for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $39.3 million, up from $33.8 million in the previous year, despite a slight dip in year-to-date revenue. The company, known for its packaging solutions, continues to show solid financial performance in the packaging of perishable foods and healthcare products.

