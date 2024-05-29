Winox Holdings Confirms Director’s Independence

Winox Holdings Limited (HK:6838) has released an update.

Winox Holdings Limited has made a supplemental announcement confirming the independence of their newly elected Independent Non-executive Director, Mr. Hou Bojian. He meets all the criteria for independence according to the Listing Rules, has no financial interests or connections that could affect his independence. The rest of the details from the original announcement on the AGM poll results and his election remain unchanged.

