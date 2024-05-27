News & Insights

Winox Holdings AGM Concludes with Unanimous Decisions

May 27, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Winox Holdings Limited (HK:6838) has released an update.

Winox Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, with shareholders unanimously passing all resolutions, including the adoption of the audited financial statements, approval of a final dividend, and re-election of directors. Shareholders voted 100% in favor of most resolutions, with the directors’ remuneration authorization receiving a 91.30% approval. The AGM demonstrated full shareholder support for the company’s management and proposed dividends.

