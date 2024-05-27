Winox Holdings AGM Concludes with Unanimous Decisions

Winox Holdings Limited (HK:6838) has released an update.

Winox Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, with shareholders unanimously passing all resolutions, including the adoption of the audited financial statements, approval of a final dividend, and re-election of directors. Shareholders voted 100% in favor of most resolutions, with the directors’ remuneration authorization receiving a 91.30% approval. The AGM demonstrated full shareholder support for the company’s management and proposed dividends.

For further insights into HK:6838 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.