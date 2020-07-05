Winning Streak Likely To End For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in five straight sessions, advancing more than 60 points or 4 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,550-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns about another wave of coronavirus. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were off, and the Asian markets are also tipped to open lower.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and industrial issues, although the plantations were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 16.37 points or 1.07 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,552.65 after trading as low as 1,538.16. Volume was 6.723 billion shares worth 3.813 billion ringgit. There were 667 gainers and 355 decliners.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings skyrocketed 6.67 percent, while Top Glove surged 5.49 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings plunged 2.55 percent, AMMB Holdings soared 2.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 1.98 percent, Sime Darby accelerated 1.91 percent, IOI Corporation tumbled 1.79 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 1.73 percent, Press Metal climbed 1.30 percent, Maybank gathered 1.18 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 1.15 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 1.10 percent, RHB Capital perked 1.03 percent, Public Bank advanced 0.71 percent, Genting dropped 0.48 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.40 percent, MISC shed 0.38 percent, Axiata lost 0.28 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.27 percent, Digi.com fell 0.23 percent and Petronas Gas, Dialog Group and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for the July 4 holiday, although the European markets ended lower on Friday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed hopes about a quick economic recovery.

According to reports, new cases of infection in the U.S. rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country and have continued that trend through the weekend.

In an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the virus may be mutating to become more transmissible, with high viral loads.

The mood was bearish almost right through Friday's session. The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.78 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.33 percent, Germany's DAX shed 0.64 percent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.84 percent, while Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the German Parliament has passed a resolution saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) has met the requirements from a top German court concerning the bank's massive bond-buying program.

