Winning Streak Likely To Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, surging more than 100 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,110-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism following the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials and automobile producers.

For the day, the index gained 21.89 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 3,114.55 after trading between 3,077.15 and 3,145.01. Volume was 1.2 billion shares worth 24.3 trillion won. There were 511 gainers and 322 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.15 percent, while KB Financial eased 0.11 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 2.61 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.23 percent, LG Electronics skyrocketed 12.84 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.64 percent, LG Chem gained 0.30 percent, S-Oil dropped 1.09 percent, SK Innovation spiked 1.67 percent, POSCO perked 0.37 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.43 percent, KEPCO lost 0.40 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.96 percent, Kia Motors surged 5.04 percent and SK Hynix and Lotte Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 257.86 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 31,188.38, while the NASDAQ surged 260.07 points or 1.97 percent to end at 13,457.25 and the S&P 500 jumped 52.94 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,851.85.

The rally on Wall Street was fueled by Biden's inauguration. The former VP has called for additional stimulus and an accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout, which has helped offset concerns about higher taxes and increased regulation under a Democratic administration.

The president is expected to sign several executive orders shortly after taking office, including orders to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and end former President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban as well as the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border well.

The spike by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was partly due to a sharp increase by shares of Netflix (NFLX) after the video streaming giant reached a record closing high after reporting strong fourth quarter subscriber growth.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday amid hopes the Biden administration will step up stimulus to boost growth, leading to increased demand for energy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures contracts for February ended up $0.26 or 0.5 percent at $53.24 a barrel on expiration day.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that producer prices were up 0.7 percent on month in December, following the flat reading in November. On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous month. For all of 2020, producer prices fell 0.5 percent.

