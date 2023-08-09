News & Insights

US Markets

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58 bln sold in Florida

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

August 09, 2023 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna and Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

Adds where ticket was sold

Aug 9 (Reuters) - One lucky winner was in possession of a Mega Millions ticket worth a cool $1.58 billion, the largest prize in the game's history, on Wednesday after purchasing it in Florida and hitting all six numbers in the lottery drawing.

The winner purchased the ticket at a Publix Super Market in Neptune Beach, a coastal community just east of Jacksonville, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

They then beat the 1 in 302.6 million odds of winning the multistate game by matching all of the lottery numbers drawn on Tuesday of 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Megaplier was 14.

The winner will have a choice between receiving the $1.58 billion in annual payments, or taking a lump sum cash payment of $783.3 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won by a player in New York in April, at $20 million.

A $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022 ranks as the record highest lottery prize, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Stephen Coates and Doina Chiacu)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.