Winning Europe ETFs to Start 2023

Alongwith the global markets, European shares too have started 2023 with a bang. European stocks logged second straight weekly gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 hit a fresh nine-month high and Germany's DAX 40 rose to the highest level since mid-February.

Healthcare and banking stocks led the rally European shares while upbeat economic data from Britain too added to the investors’ joy. U.S. inflation data are showing signs of cooling paving the way for the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of rate hikes. This, in turn, led to aglobal marketrally.

Germany

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF EWGS – Up 12.6%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF EWG – Up 12.3%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) – Up 11.9%

In Germany, data showed the economy likely stagnated in the final quarter of 2022 and expanded 1.9% in 2022, suggesting Europe's largest economy may probably have escaped a recession over the winter. "The significant increase in GDP in the past year should not obscure the losses caused by the crisis," Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), said in a statement on Friday, as quoted on Business Standard.

"Without the energy price shock and persistent supply bottlenecks, economic output would have risen twice as strongly," Kooths added. For 2023, IfW Kiel does not fear a recession anymore and expects GDP to grow by 0.3%

Netherlands

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF EWN – Up 11.8%

Netherlands’ GDP has decreased by 0.2% sequentially in Q3 of 2022, according to the second estimate conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). On a year-on-year basis, GDP increased 3.1% in Q3 of 2022 mainly due to a higher trade balance, more household consumption, and larger investments.

Ireland

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF EIRL – Up 11.2%

The GDP in Ireland expanded 10.90% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. The UK economy unexpectedly grew in November. This data point also charged up optimism about Irish investing. Plus, company-specific performance was noteworthy for the fund. CRH plc, which manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, insulation and other building materials, takes about 22% of the fund. CRH plc added about 15% this year.

Broder Europe

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF FEZ – Up 11.0%

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) – Up 10.7%

The Eurozone quarterly economic growth was revised slightly higher to 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022 from preliminary estimates of 0.2%, and following a 0.8% expansion in the previous three-month period. Amongst EA largest economies, Italy’s and Germany’s GDP growth were commendable.

