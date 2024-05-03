Winners Circle: 3 Promising Stocks to Buy With 100% Upside 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors are constantly searching for promising stocks to buy, those hidden gems offering potential for significant returns. Such stocks represent an opportunity for substantial growth and can potentially double in value.

While the specific companies driving this opportunity may vary, the underlying principles remain consistent. Factors contributing to stocks with 100% upside potential typically include innovative products/services, strong market positioning, favorable industry trends, and robust financial performance. However, it’s crucial to remember that stocks with high upside potential carry risks, and thorough research is essential before making any investment decisions.

Now, let’s discover the top three most promising stocks to buy with 100% upside potential in 2024 and beyond!

Vistra Corp (VST)

Source: sezer66 / Shutterstock.com

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) is a major player in the U.S. power generation and retail energy market. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of power plants, including natural gas, coal, nuclear, solar, and energy storage facilities.

Several factors make Vistra an attractive investment opportunity with high upside potential. Vistra’s portfolio includes more than 41,000 megawatts of generation capacity spanned across the United States.

The company is also embracing the energy transition, as it ramps up its renewable energy portfolio to be in alignment with long-term trends in the sector. In FY23, revenue increased 7% year over year to $14.77 billion. Vistra also reported a positive net income of $1.49 billion in the 2023 fiscal year, compared to a net loss of $1.22 billion in 2022.

Furthermore, they recently completed the strategic acquisition of Energy Harbor Corp. in March. This acquisition will further increase their nuclear energy footprint, adding approximately 4,000 megawatts of generating capacity. This makes Vistra one of the most promising stocks to buy for a chance at doubling your investment.

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Source: shutterstock.com/CC7

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of HVAC systems, as well as other industrial building services like plumbing and electrical. FIX not only has tremendous long term growth potential, but also provides a degree of stability due to its essential service offerings and recurring revenue streams.

Comfort Systems may have hit a key inflection point in the business in 2023, providing a compelling long term investment thesis. While interest rates remain high right now, it is without a doubt that construction activity will pick up as inflation albeits.

This bodes well for Comfort Systems, as demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems remains high. It is also further reflected in their financial performance, as the company has seen an acceleration in revenue, EPS, and FCF. In the 2023 fiscal year, revenue increased 26% YOY to $5.2 billion.

Free cash flow more than doubled to $550 million, with their backlog up 27% from the year prior. If you’re looking for a relatively safe path to substantial profits, FIX stock is certainly a noteworthy candidate.

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Source: Shutterstock

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is another major player in the infrastructure space, offering a diverse range of services including civil construction, transportation, and e-infrastructure solutions. The company’s projects include building and maintaining roads, bridges, highways, water infrastructure and more.

Sterling has been on a roll in the last several years, delivering impressive top and bottom line growth. While existing projects have their hands full, the company’s growing backlog provides a solid runway for growth in 2024 and beyond.

The company’s diversification across different infrastructure sectors makes the stock particularly appealing, as they don’t have all their eggs in one basket. Furthermore, the advent of AI is a positive catalyst for the company as they’re highly specialized in building large-scale data centers for hyperscalers.

In FY23, Sterling’s revenue rose 11% YOY to $1.97 billion, with EPS up 27% to $4.44 per share. Gross margins expanded by 350 bps and their growing backlog further signals the strong demand for infrastructure services. With strong guidance for the 2024 fiscal year, Sterling is one of the top promising stocks to buy with 100% upside.

On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Terel Miles is a contributing writer at InvestorPlace.com, with more than seven years of experience investing in the financial markets.

