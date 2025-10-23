Winnebago's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Climb Y/Y

Winnebago Industries WGO reported adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Aug. 30, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. WGO reported earnings of 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker reported revenues of $777.3 million for the quarter under review, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $744 million. The top line increased 7.82% year over year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Towable RV: Revenues in the Towable RV segment fell 3.4% year over year to $306.3 million on transitioning product mix toward lower price-point models and lower unit volume. The metric also missed our estimate of $329.6 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 7,833 units, which decreased 4.3% year over year, missing our estimate of 8,680 units. Operating income climbed 38.3% to $21.4 million due to targeted price increases and improved operating efficiencies from transformation efforts. The figure, however, fell short of our estimate of $22.7 million.

Motorhome RV: Revenues in the Motorhome RV segment increased 17.3% year over year to $361.2 million, mainly because of higher unit volume and favorable product mix. The top line beat our estimate of $281.3 million. Total deliveries from the Motorhome RV segment came in at 1,745 units, up 12.9% year over year, topping our estimate of 1,331 units. The segment recorded an operating loss of $0.3 million compared to the year-ago period’s operating income of $6.9 million. Transformation costs, higher discounts and allowances resulted in a loss. The metric missed our estimate of operating income of $8.9 million.

Marine: Revenues from the segment totaled $94.9 million, up 17.9% year over year, primarily due to increased volume and targeted price. However, the metric missed our estimate of $97.2 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 1,164 units, up 11.7% year over year, but fell short of our estimate of 1,228 units. The segment recorded an operating income of $6.7 million compared to the year-ago loss of $27.1 million due to goodwill impairment, leverage and targeted price increases. It lagged our expectation of $7.3 million.

Financials & Outlook

Winnebago had cash and cash equivalents of $174 million as of Aug. 30, 2025. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $540.5 million.

WGO expects its fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues in the band of $2.75-$2.95 billion compared to $2.8 billion reported in fiscal 2025. Adjusted EPS is estimated between $2 - $2.70 compared to $1.67 reported in fiscal 2025.

WGO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WGO currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY,Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP and Autoliv, Inc. ALV. MBLY and SMP sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ALV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBLY’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 36%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved a cent in the past 60 and 30 days, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMP’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 13.56% and 18.61%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2025 has improved 5 cents in the past 60 days. The 2026 EPS estimate improved 2 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALV’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 13.34%. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 11 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

